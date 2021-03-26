Reggaeton Nicky Jam opens his own restaurant in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

Reggaeton Nicky Jam will open a bakery in downtown Miami in the coming months to sweeten the palates with products from Venezuelan and Puerto Rican cuisine, as announced on social networks.

The Industry Bakery & Cafe, which will serve breakfast and brunch, will not be a “basic bakery”, but “something incredible,” said the singer in a message on Instagram, where he posted photos dressed in a T-shirt with the name of his business and presenting some of the cakes that can be tasted on the premises.

“The only way to celebrate @nickyjam’s birthday is with his favorite pancakes made with dulce de leche, bananas and chocolate chips,” says the message that accompanies one of the photos.

“It is going to be a bakery and a bistro for brunch and we are going to do a series of franchises,” said the reggaeton, who was inspired by a Venezuelan food restaurant that he liked a lot.

Nick Rivera Caminero’s 40th birthday, better known as Nicky Jam and with hits like “X”, “Travesuras”, “En la Cama”, “Te Busco”, “El Perdón”, “Hasta el Amanecer” and “El Amante “It was this Wednesday.

The singer told how he managed to lose 50 pounds. To see more from Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com

The reggaeton player was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to a Dominican mother and a Puerto Rican father, but when he was 10 he and his family moved to Cataño, a municipality near San Juan, on the north coast of Puerto Rico, where he began his career.

Later he moved to Medellín (Colombia), where he began to enjoy international fame starting with “I’m going to drink.” He has been the winner of a Latin Grammy (2015) and several Billboard and Lo Nuestro awards, among others.

According to Billboard magazine, Nicky Jam has reinvented himself during the pandemic and, in addition to giving voice to a character from a cartoon movie, he has dedicated himself to preparing the launch of La Industria, a project he announced in 2020 at the Week of the Latin music.