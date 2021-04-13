Regeneron Says His Treatment Helps Prevent Symptomatic Covid-19

This treatment would neutralize 2 variants of covid-19 1:14

(CNN) – A single injection of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail was able to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 among people who were exposed to the virus, the company said Monday based on data from a new phase three trial.

Regeneron said he will seek to expand the emergency use authorization of the drug. Currently the antibody cocktail is available in the United States to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infected individuals.

In the new trial, the drug called REGEN-COV reduced the risk of symptomatic infections by 81%, the company said in a press release Monday. The trial studied the combination of casirivimab with Regeneron’s imdevimab in 1,505 people who had not been infected with the virus, but lived in the same household as a person who tested positive in the previous four days. Each participant received a dose of the drug or the placebo, which has no effect, administered through a subcutaneous injection.

After 29 days, 11 people who had received a single 1,200-milligram dose developed Covid-19 with symptoms. 59 people who received the placebo also had the disease with symptoms. The drug provided 72% protection against symptomatic infections in the first week and 93% protection in subsequent weeks, Regeneron said. The data has not yet been published or peer reviewed.

The effect of Regeneron among those who did develop symptoms

Those who received the antibody cocktail and experienced a symptomatic infection outgrew their symptoms within a week, the company said. This compared to the three weeks it took for those who received the placebo.

“Despite standard precautions to reduce transmission, about 10% of unvaccinated people living with an infected person developed symptomatic infections if they did not receive REGEN-COV,” said Dr. Myron Cohen, who leads work on monoclonal antibodies for the Covid-19 Prevention Network. Cohen also serves as director of the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“If authorized, timely subcutaneous administration of REGEN-VOC could help control outbreaks in high-risk settings where people have not yet been vaccinated, including individual households and group-living settings.”

Regeneron said there were adverse events in 20% of the patients who received the antibodies and 29% of those who received the placebo. None of the participants who received the drug were hospitalized or ended up in the emergency with covid-19 in 29 days. This did happen for four of the participants who received the placebo. Four deaths were recorded during the trial, two from people who had received the drug and two from individuals who had received the placebo. None of those deaths were from covid-19 or the drug.

Regeneron wants its emergency use authorization expanded

Regeneron said he will request that the emergency use authorization granted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) be expanded to include the prevention of covid-19 and so that it can be administered as a subcutaneous injection. . Currently, the drug is licensed for intravenous administration. This takes longer and may be part of the reason that the degree of acceptance of treatment has been limited.

The company also announced Monday that a second phase 3 trial studied an injection of its antibody cocktail in 204 recently infected asymptomatic people. A single injection reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 31% overall. After the third day, the risk was reduced by 76%. Participants received either the treatment or a placebo, and the trial showed that the duration of symptoms shortened and viral levels decreased among those who received the antibody cocktail.

Eli Lilly and Company had previously announced that its monoclonal antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, helped prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection among nursing home residents and staff. However, the United States Government reported last month that it would no longer distribute bamlanivimab for use alone due to the sustained increase in coronavirus variants. Bamlanivimab can still be used with etesevimab, another monoclonal antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly. These combination treatments from Eli Lilly appear to work against variants of the coronavirus.

Moreover, the Regeneron cocktail has so far been shown to be effective against worrisome variants of the coronavirus.