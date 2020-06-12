..- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said he started human trials of his antibody antibody cocktail to treat the Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The test has an “adaptive” design and could quickly go from tens to thousands of patients, the firm’s scientific president, George Yancopoulos, told ..

“If it goes perfectly well, in one or two weeks we will go to the second phase. A month or so later we will have clear data on whether it works or not. By the end of the summer we could have enough data for a wide use“, he claimed.

The dual antibody, called Regn-Cov2, is being compared with a placebo treatment in patients hospitalized for Covid-19 and others without symptoms who are not so ill as to be hospitalized.

Regeneron also plans to study the Regn-Cov2 for avoid infection in people at high risk of exposure -like health workers- and in uninfected people with close exposure to people who have tested positive for the virus.

Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system that recognize, capture, and neutralize an invading virus. The Regeneron cocktail – which contains an antibody made by the company and another isolated from humans recovered from Covid-19 – is designed to bind to the virus’s peplomers, limiting their ability to escape.

Trial patients will receive a single intravenous infusion of Regn-Cov2. In the prevention segments of the study, participants will receive lower subcutaneous doses, Yancopoulos said. The researchers will be measuring patients’ viral loads and monitoring their symptoms.

Yancopoulos indicated that, although Regeneron does not yet have evidence that Regn-Cov2 be effective it has already paved the way for production at its New York facility.