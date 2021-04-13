Regé-Jean Page would have left the second season of Bridgerton due to creative differences – Tomatazos

Netflix is ​​the number one streaming service in the world, all thanks to its excellent vision when developing series and movies. During the last Christmas the Bridgerton catalog arrived – 92%, a period series distributed by the red giant and produced by Shondaland, which quickly became one of the most successful in the platform’s history. Much of the triumph is due to Regé-Jean Page, an actor who played Duke Simon Basset, the protagonist’s romantic interest. Weeks ago it was revealed that Page He will not be returning for season two for unknown reasons, however new information reveals the ulterior motives behind the abandonment.

Regé does not have a dazzling career in the Hollywood industry. He appeared in a few fewer television series and had a major role in Mortal Machines – 35%, the film that featured the same scriptwriters from the Lord of the Rings trilogy – The Return of the King – 94% but that ended up being a failure before the critics and the general public. Page achieved his jump to world fame with Bridgerton and in a short time the character was not only the love of the protagonist, but also of countless members of the audience. His big opportunity to stand out in the high leagues of Hollywood had arrived and he was not willing to lose his place.

But a few weeks ago it was reported that Regé will not return for the second season of Bridgerton, a fact that deeply disappointed his fans and that filled social media trends with his name demanding the return for more episodes; of course nothing worked and the actor has no intention of taking the role of the handsome duke again. The site Page Six reveals that an anonymous source told it about the motives behind the departure of Regé:

Regé will not return to Bridgerton due to creative differences with [la productora ejecutiva] Shonda Rhimes and her team … He was not happy with what had been planned for his character for season two, which would have kept him as a supporting character but not the focal point of the series.

Page Six argues that the second season of Bridgerton will focus the action on other characters than Simon or Daphne, and it seems that just this detail did not like the 31-year-old actor. It is worth remembering that the history of the series is based on the literary saga of The Bridgertons, written by Julia Quinn; Each novel focuses on the romantic dramas of each brother in the family, so it is obvious that the new chapters of the series focus on the one that follows according to the order of the books: Anthony Bridgerton. Following this logic, the main male role of the second season will go to Jonathan Bailey.

Even if Regé do not want to lose camera and his fans demand him back as the main star of the second season, the story of Quinn It’s already done and the Shondaland filmmakers have a set line to follow. The new chapters will also include Simone ashley, who will take the role of Kate Sharma, a beautiful young English woman of Indian descent who will serve as Anthony Bridgerton’s new love interest. Although the original book series doesn’t actually feature minority characters, the creatives at Shondaland wanted to put a very interesting twist on the story and gave us something fresh.

Without Simon Basset as a supporting character, what will happen to the next chapters of the second season? What will be the conclusions that the scriptwriters of the series will reach? Some netizens are already anticipating that the duke will die or be granted another tragic fate that will remove him from the camera and drastically reduce his impact on the plot. We will have to wait a little longer to find out. At the moment the premiere of the new chapters has not been announced but we are sure that they will be a success when it arrives on the Netflix platform. What will be the next epochal series in service that achieves such success with consumers in need of dramatic stories?

