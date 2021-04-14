Regé-Jean Page would have left ‘The Bridgertons’ due to “creative differences” with Shondaland

$ 50,000 per episode failed to convince Regé-Jean Page to participate in a second season of ‘The Bridgertons’. At least that is what The Hollywood Reporter recently affirmed, ensuring that Netflix would have offered the actor who played the duke the possibility of returning as a guest interpreter. So apparently Shondaland’s successful romantic proposal planned to feature Page for “three to five episodes”, and, apparently, that is the crux of the matter.

And what is that as Page Six now adds, precisely those future plans for the character of Page would have been the true cause of this actor’s refusal to continue in fiction that adapts the novels of Julia Quinn. Everything would come from the fact that season 2 is going to be raised around the character played by Jonathan Bailey, because the literary saga goes through the amorous misadventures of the different protagonists, which has based some next chapters in which the focus will be on Anthony Bridgerton and his search for a mate. This would not have convinced Page, who would have lost interest in continuing to play Simon if that meant not being the one leading the main plot. “Regé will not return to ‘The Bridgertons’ due to creative differences with [la productora ejecutiva] Shonda Rhimes and her team … He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character heading into season 2, which would have featured Simon but not as the main focus of the series. “

Round-trip ticket

Page himself wanted to explain the reasons for his departure at the time ‘The Bridgertons’ confirmed that Daphne is back but her duke is not. “We say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, who has so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We will miss Simon’s on-screen presence, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother cope with the upcoming social season. and what it has to offer: more intrigue and romance than my readers can bear, “said the streaming platform channeling the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Before this Page reacted making it clear that he never planned to be in more than one season, something that contradicts those “creative differences” with Shondaland that would have been the real cause of his departure. “It is an arc of a season. It will have a beginning, a middle and an end … give us a year,” explains this actor, recalling the first conversations he had with the producers of Shondaland. “[Pensé] “That’s interesting,” because it felt like a miniseries to me. I can enter, I can contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family moves on“.