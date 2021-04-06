Regé-Jean Page will not participate in the second season of Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page, one of the protagonists of the series “Bridgerton” has confirmed that he will not participate in the second season of the story.

Regé-Jean Page has broken the hearts of the followers of the series “Bridgeton” that debuted in December 2020 on the Netflix platform.

Although Jean Page has a career in acting dating back to 2004, it was his role as the Duke of Hastings on the show that earned him the admiration of an entourage of fans.

The series produced by Shonda Rhimes (who has been behind other great productions such as Scandal or Grey’s Anatomy), obtained 82 million views within a month of its launch, which made it the most viewed series on the platform.

During the first season, the plot focuses on Simon Basset (the duke who plays Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor), whose love is given to the delight of viewers.

However, despite the great success of the series, Regé-Jean Page has said goodbye to his character with an emotional message through Instagram in which he mentioned the privilege that it has been for him to participate in this project.

In turn, the series ‘own Instagram account released a statement signed by Lady Whistledown (the series’ narrator). In which they said goodbye to the character but encouraged viewers to stay tuned.

Although at first it was thought that it could be an April Fools joke, no one has come out to deny these statements and Regé-Jean Page has already left his apartment in Los Angeles to return to England with his girlfriend Emily Brown.

What is certain is that it is not the last relevant participation in which we will see him, since it is speculated that he has been selected to replace Daniel Craig in the next James Bond film, as well as it is believed that he could have some participation within the Marvel universe coming soon.