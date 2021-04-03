Regé-Jean Page will not appear in the second season of ‘Bridgerton’

What is known so far is that, the second season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey. Production for the second season is expected to begin in early April.

Bridgerton will have a second season. (LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX / LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX.)

Meanwhile, Phoebe Deynevor will continue to play ‘Daphne Bridgerton’, within the series and will continue to be an important part of the story, as a wife and sister, helping her brother Anthony in the second season. As ‘Simon’, the character played by Page, he will continue to live within Bridgerton’s world, and will always be part of the family as ‘Daphne’s’ husband.

Through social networks, Netflix showed its position on the matter, as the character of Lady Whistledown: “Dear readers, while all eyes turn to the search for Lord Anthony Bridgerton to find a viscountess, we paid attention to Regé-Jean Page , who triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings “.