Regé-Jean Page was rejected on ‘Krypton’ for being black

The actor from ‘The Bridgertons’, Regé-Jean Page, He was about to star in ‘Krypton’, but, apparently, he was banned for being black. ‘The Bridgertons’: Everything we know about season 2.

Although he has now become a global star thanks to Netflix’s ‘The Bridgertons’, Regé-Jean Page He has also had to suffer hard blows in his acting career, and one of the worst came with ‘Krypton‘. The SyFy series is a prequel to the Superman story, where we follow his grandfather in his fight to save his world from chaos. Page was about to become the protagonist, but finally the role went to Cameron cuffe. And that decision, apparently, was motivated by the refusal of producer and former head of DC Films, Geoff Johns, to associate the superhero with a black actor.

Interestingly, we have learned this information thanks to the statements of Ray fisher in The Hollywood Reporter, where he details his accusations against the abuse of Joss Whedon on the set of ‘Justice League’, a film in which Johns also served as a producer. According to Fisher and multiple other sources cited in the report, the creators of ‘Krypton’ wanted a non-traditional casting for their series and Page had a good chance of landing the title role, but Johns, “who oversaw the project, said Superman couldn’t have a black grandfather”. A representative of the producer explained the decision to THR saying that “Johns believed that the fans expected the character to be a young version of Henry Cavill.” Apparently, the creators also wanted the superhero Adam Strange was gay or bisexual, but “sources suggest that Johns vetoed the idea.”

The ‘The Bridgertons’ actor, who recently announced that he will not appear in the second season, has responded to these revelations on Twitter, saying: “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more, really. I keep doing my thing. We still do the work. We keep flying“.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io