Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’) would star in the new version of ‘El Santo’

Behind the saints was hidden the hired thief embodied by Val Kilmer in that marvel of the late 90’s titled ‘The Saint’. Next to him an Elisabeth Shue who managed to breathe a couple of faces into her character, that doctor with little social life who ended up trapped in the criminal life of the enigmatic Simon Templar, as a result of her work with cold fusion. Mix of romantic and thriller proposal, with a touch of spy movie, that film inspired by the novel by Leslie Charteris and later television series starring Roger Moore, directed by Phillip Noyce, threw a very charismatic character.

So much so that now Paramount Pictures it has been proposed to recover it by developing a new version of that film than this case, and according to Deadline reports, would be headed by Regé-Jean Page. The star of one of Netflix’s most successful proposals, ‘The Bridgertons’, has decided to make the most of the momentum that has given him his role in said romantic fiction, to launch his career. Hence, in the case of this new movie, not only is he going to stay with the leading role, but he intends to bet on a production work.

The Golden boy

This would not be Page’s first project with Paramount, a house that Has rushed to hog this golden boy’s schedule at the time the actor said no to a second season of ‘The Bridgertons’. And is that The aforementioned study would also have chosen Page to star alongside Chris Pine in his film ‘Dragons and Dungeons’. Returning to the new ‘El Santo’, at the moment little is known, only that together with Page we would find Kwame Kwei-Armah taking charge of the script and that the late Robert Evans, who produced the film adaptation of 97, will appear in the credits as producer.