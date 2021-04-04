Regé-Jean Page says goodbye to ‘The Bridgertons’ on Instagram

Regé-Jean Page, launched to stardom thanks to ‘The Bridgertons‘from Netflix, has said his last words on Instagram on behalf of the Duke of Hastings. ‘The Bridgertons’: Everything we know about season 2. ‘The Bridgertons’: What are the differences between the books and the Netflix series? Fan of ‘The Bridgertons’? These series and movies will make you fall in love.

There are series that go unnoticed by the Netflix catalog, and others, such as’The Bridgertons‘, they can’t stop grabbing the spotlight. The series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda rhimes (‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Scandal’) was an outright hit on the platform, with one name standing out above the rest: Regé-Jean Page. The actor gave life to the Duke of Hastings, one of the great protagonists of the first season and the main person in charge of the sexy and captivating essence of the series. However, this week we got bad news for fans: Page will not return in season two.

Following the official statement from Netflix, The actor has also wanted to leave a message and has done so through his profile on Instagram. “The journey of a lifetime”, he has written, along with a photograph of the shoot where we see him on horseback and with his character’s wardrobe. “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family, not only on screen, but also off screen. Our cast, crew and fans have been incredibly creative and generous – everything has gone beyond what I could have imagined. Love is real and will continue to grow “, has continued in this message with a farewell flavor, which puts an end to his participation in ‘The Bridgertons’.

Can we imagine the story of ‘The Bridgertons’ without him? It will be difficult. The Duke of Hastings was the romantic interest of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), with whom he maintained a relationship that began as a way to achieve his different goals (she, to find a decent husband; he, so that the suitors would leave him alone) and ended up turning into a powerful romance that marked the first season of the series. Now, as Netflix will follow the natural order of novels by Julia Quinn on which it is based, the next protagonist will be Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the first-born of the family, and therefore the couple that has fallen in love with the users of the platform will no longer be the center of the story. And apparently, it won’t even appear at all. Thus, we can rest assured knowing that Regé-Jean Page’s departure was not due to disagreements with the creators, but simply to the essence of the story. Now we just have to wait to see what the actor will surprise us with.

