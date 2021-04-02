Regé-Jean Page not returning for Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton – 92% is one of the series that managed to capture the attention of the audience during 2020, broadcasting through Netflix; a story about drama and romance, with great overtones of sensuality, developed in a time when love marriages were rare. Although period programs have swept the audience’s attention, the youthful, adventurous and colorful touch of this series based on the novels written by Julia Quinn achieved an important connection between the audience and the characters.

Although the protagonist of the first season was Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, who won the audience was Regé-Jean Page thanks to his charismatic performance where despite being one of the most desired gentlemen by mothers to form a family with his daughters, he had not planned to comply with it taking into account his personal interests and his particular family pain.

Although Simon is perhaps the most popular and beloved character on the show, now fans will have to get used to the idea of ​​not seeing him on screen anymore. Now that work is beginning on the second season, Netflix has released a statement confirming that Rege-Jean will no longer be part of the show because his contract only stipulated one season and now has other important projects.

This was the particular statement in which the actor’s departure was reported (via ComicBook):

Dear readers, as all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton in search of a viscountess, we bid farewell to Regé-Jean Page, who triumphantly portrayed the Duke of Hastings. We will miss Simon’s onscreen presence, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will continue to be a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer: more intrigue and romance than my readers can bear. Sincerely, Lady Whistledown.

As reported, the character of Simon continues to exist within the universe of the series, but will no longer appear in the frame, and although Daphne is still present the leading role will be taken by her brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey (The Messiah – 47 %, An Extraordinary Journey – 68%) who will now be an important part of the annual period in which the elite hold different types of events and banquets for the knights to find their future wife.

The Hollywood Reporter shared more reports about the production of the hit series:

[…] The second season will begin production in early April. […] Pheobe Deynevor will continue to appear in Bridgerton as Daphne Bridgerton and will continue to be a vital part of the story, as a devoted wife and sister.

Now there will be more expectation in terms of the audience’s response, as it will be difficult for them to forget a character so beloved that he captured the attention within the series. Although Daphne and Simon’s relationship was quite passionate, Anthony has been willing to fulfill the goal of finding a wife without worrying about something that seems as insignificant as love after not being able to stay with Siena.