Regé-Jean Page is hurt by the racism of the head of DC Films in the casting of Krypton – Tomatazos

The 2017 movie, Justice League – 41%, and all the controversy surrounding it was what allowed the mistreatment of actors and employees by senior managers of Warner Bros. to come to light and although Joss Whedon ( Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%), a filmmaker who came to replace Zack Snyder (The Man of Steel – 55%) to finish the film, has been one of the most criticized for his bad behavior towards, mainly, Ray Fisher, the actor who played Cyborg , has also accused the head of DC Films of racist behavior, Geoff johns.

In addition to the above, after an investigation by the Hollywood Reporter – released this week – in which Johns’ career was reviewed and several sources suggested that the executive was the one who prevented the series Krypton had a more diverse cast and was in fact the one who did not allow Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton – 92%) was hired as the protagonist because of his skin color, the actor responded to this situation on Twitter and was hurt (via The Guardian).

As reported in the aforementioned investigation, the producers of the series centered on Superman’s grandfather had the intention of doing a non-traditional casting to recruit diverse actors. However, in the end, the show, which ran for two seasons, had a predominantly white cast and it was all thanks to Geoff johns.

The new information revealed that after Page landed an audition for the title role of the series, the DC Films co-founder made it very clear that Superman “couldn’t have a black grandfather.”

Upon learning of the above, the actor of Bridgerton He was deeply hurt on his social networks and wrote a tweet expressing how he felt then and how he feels now:

Hearing about these conversations doesn’t hurt any less now than it did then. The clarifications almost hurt more, to be honest. I keep doing my thing. We still do the work. We keep flying.

And it is that in a statement to E! News, a representative for Johns said his client felt fans would expect Superman’s grandfather, ‘to look like a Henry cavill Young ‘, referencing the actor who recently played Superman on the big screen.

Geoff never said that Superman cannot have a black ancestor or be black; There have been various versions of Superman throughout the comics for decades, so he does and can be diverse. However, Krypton’s expectation was that fans would initially perceive it as a possible prequel to The Man of Steel and the protagonist was expected to hint at a young Henry Cavill.

The foregoing are the type of clarifications to which Page refers in his tweet, which despite all the pretexts and explanations do not deny – and rather show – that the actor was discriminated against because of his skin color.

