Regé-Jean Page and Cameron Cuffe respond to controversy over Krypton

A couple of days ago, the controversy regarding Ryan Fisher and Warner resurfaced with an extensive article detailing some of the situations that occurred during the photograph directed by Joss Whedon of “Justice League.” However, the article even splashed on other issues not so directly related to the DC hero group movie.

At one point, THR commented that DC Entertainment executive Geoff Johns objected to the idea that Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather who starred in the series “Krypton” of Syfy, was played by an actor of color. The team of the series wanted to be transgressor in the casting, and they wanted to Regé-Jean Page, who he even auditioned for the role. However, Johns would have flatly refused.

There has been a lot of commotion, so much so that the actor himself has wanted to go public throwing a few words on Twitter. Although he has not referred directly to the lawsuit or the series, Page does give a few words that would give it a certain veracity to that information that THR uncovered. This is what the actor said on Twitter:

Listening to these conversations hurts no less now than it did then. The clarifications almost hurt more, to be honest. I keep doing my thing. We still do the work. We still fly.

Both the actor Cameron cuffe, who ended up taking the role of Seg-El, as Colin Salmon, who gave life to General Zod, have published words in support of Page:

Regé is an inspiration to me and thousands of other artists, ”Cuffe wrote on Twitter. No one should feel good benefiting from individuals or institutions that treat their fellow man so unfairly. The change must take place.

Very important reading. It’s not comfortable, but there’s no change in comfort, ”Salmon says, echoing the news.

As the THR article explained, a representative for Johns spoke to THR, stating that Johns believed audiences would view the canceled SYFY series as a prequel to Zack Snyder’s 2013 feature film “Man of Steel” for what they needed an actor who was in some way consonant with Henry Cavill, and they looked for an actor who would give a certain resemblance. However, many came out in response, raising what Ray Fisher also stressed after the article was published:

I appreciate Geoff Johns bringing in a crisis team to try and explain his discriminatory behavior, but his excuses are WEAK. If Geoff believed that fans expected Superman’s grandfather to look like “a young Henry Cavill,” Why was it okay that the Zods didn’t look like Michael Shannon?

