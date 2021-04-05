Reg-Jean Page not returning for the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’

Actor Reg-Jean Page revealed during an interview with Variety that he will not return for the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’: “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, a middle, an end …”, said the actor, revealing that it was part of the plan from the beginning. “I thought, that’s interesting, because it feels like a limited series. I can go in, I can contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family moves on.”

In fact, the creator of the little series Shonda Rhimes and Netflix already anticipated that the love story between Simon (Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) would only appear in the first season of the series, since in the future ‘The Bridgertons ‘focus on other family members. Who does seem to revert to being Phoebe Dynevor in her role as Daphne.

The second season will focus on the second book in Julia Quinn’s novel series, ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, in a production expected to begin in the spring of this year.

Quinn’s celebrated novels span from 2000 to 2013, always accompanying the eight Bridgerton brothers in their search for love and happiness in London’s high society. Amid so much brilliance, wealth, sex, pain and fun, the marriage market as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family is striking.

Alongside Dynevor and Page, the series stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. .

The successful first season consists of eight episodes that were written by veteran Chris Van Dusen, who is an executive producer alongside Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers.