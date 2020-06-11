(Bloomberg) – Argentine President Alberto Fernández faces resistance from the agricultural industry, businessmen and even activist citizens after announcing the decision to nationalize one of the world’s largest soybean oil and flour exporters, Vicentin SAIC.

Argentines from Buenos Aires to Avellaneda, where Vicentin has its headquarters, protested against the expropriation. On Wednesday night, cacerolazos were heard in the capital, a traditional form of protest.

Opposition leaders, economists, and even a close ally of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner criticized the decision, saying it will only complicate the country’s crucial debt negotiations with private creditors. Given that a court has been overseeing Vicentin’s bankruptcy, the Executive Branch is also being criticized for invading judicial affairs in a country with a long history of such tensions.

“There was no need to expropriate Vicentin,” said Marcos Buscaglia, economist and co-founder of consulting firm Alberdi Partners. “The nationalization could cost the government dearly and disrupt the debt restructuring talks.”

Fernández announced the nationalization on Monday without previously notifying Vicentin’s executives. The firm sent a protest statement on Monday and its leaders met with the president on Thursday. A government official said there was no plan to change course at this time and Fernández’s decision remains, despite speculation about possible setbacks.

The country’s Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, said in an interview that the bankruptcy judge’s rulings would be respected. Vicentin himself asked that the judge participate in any expropriation. In a joint statement, the main grain exchanges in Argentina indicated that they express “the importance of respecting the division of powers in the Republic of Argentina.”

The episode may spell setback for Fernández’s recent surge in polls, fueled in part by citizens who didn’t vote for him in last year’s election. In March, it implemented one of the strictest containments in Latin America to suppress covid-19, after which it received praise as many other nations in the region became epicenters of the pandemic. However, Vicentin’s decision is reviving old memories of Fernández de Kirchner’s presidency, when he expropriated the oil company YPF in 2012.

“The worst difficulty for the government is building trust,” said Mariel Fornoni, director of the management & Fit survey firm. “The issue of being able to start building trust was a value, a fundamental asset for Fernández, and what they do is lose it.”

Fornoni says Fernandez’s approval rating rose from 38% to 58% in recent weeks, before falling to 53% in the latest poll by pollsters. She anticipates that her approval rating will drop again next week.

The negative reaction to the expropriation announcement may well have scared Fernández, who is well aware of the risks of fueling a dispute with the country’s farmers.

Vicentin filed for bankruptcy last year after being capped on loans to farmers.

And finally, it led Vicentin, a 91-year-old firm specializing in the export of soybean meal and oil, to file for bankruptcy, saying that it would not be able to meet a $ 350 million payment owed to suppliers and that it would try to restructure a $ 1 billion debt.

