Refund under exemption of $ 10,200 in payment of unemployment taxes could arrive in the next few days in the second batch of shipments



The IRS processed millions of payments under various programs contained in the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan.”

Photo: SAUL LOEB / . / .

The reimbursement from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under the exemption of $ 10,200 in the payment of unemployment taxes it could reach millions of Americans in the next few days as part of a second effort to send out a new round of payments.

In a statement on June 4, the IRS announced that in the middle of this month it would send a second batch of refunds under the tax exclusion contained in the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan.”

Out of a total of 13 million people eligible for the exemption, to date, the IRS has reviewed more than 3.1 million returns and issued some 2.8 million refunds.

In not all cases, refunds were granted, as the IRS review could lead to the confiscation of money for outstanding debts with that agency or other entities.

Refund submission process will run until late summer

The process of correction of tax returns started in mid-May with the simplest forms and will last until the end of the summer with the evaluation of the more complex documentation or that claim dependents and tax credits.

“The IRS plans to issue the next set of refunds in mid-June. The return review and correction processing will continue through the summer as the IRS continues to review the simpler returns and then moves on to the more complex returns, ”the tax collector’s office reported.

In some cases, individuals will need to submit an amended tax return to the IRS.

“Taxpayers who have qualifying children who become EITC eligible after the exclusion is calculated may have to file an amended return to claim new benefits. The IRS can adjust tax returns for those who are single with no children and who are eligible for the EITC. The IRS can also adjust the tax returns in which the EITC was claimed and the qualifying children were identified ”, alerted the entity.

$ 10,200 is the maximum amount that can be excluded

The 2021 American Rescue Plan excluded up to $ 10,200 in unemployment compensation in 2020 per taxpayer. “The $ 10,200 is the maximum amount that can be excluded when calculating taxable income; it is not the amount of refunds ”, clarified the office.

Marriages can exclude up to $ 20,400

The exemption applies to Americans who earned less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income.

“You are eligible to exclude unemployment compensation if you received it in 2020 and your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 150,000. The AGI modified for the purpose of qualifying for this exclusion is your 2020 adjusted gross income minus the total unemployment compensation you received. This limit remains the same for all tax states, regardless of whether you are married and filing a joint tax return (it does not double to $ 300,000), ”the IRS explained in another entry on its website.

In the case of marriages, they can exclude up to $ 20,400.

“If you and your spouse file a joint return and your joint modified AGI is less than $ 150,000, you must exclude up to $ 10,200 of your unemployment compensation and up to $ 10,200 of your spouse’s unemployment compensation,” the agency said.

It may interest you: