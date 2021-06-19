Refugees in Spain: truths and lies

Shutterstock / Vaclav Mach ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qnNeQffeMFJrDVqU5Slpaw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/3Fp4xHctULBBIaTKvn31mw–~B/aD05NTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/9fcd0616125f8a9df13bf5dc4ca95d6b” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qnNeQffeMFJrDVqU5Slpaw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/3Fp4xHctULBBIaTKvn31mw–~B/aD05NTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/9fcd0616125f8a9df13bf5dc4ca95d6b”/>

The Syrian war, despite having moved to a second (or more distant) plane with the pandemic, has brought us closer to a term that seemed not to exist until recently: refugees. However, we do not know much about the reality of these people, why they are here and how difficult it is to stay, and even more to live in Spain.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 26 million refugees in the world. In 2018 (the latest year for which information is available), 116,647 people arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. Spain, Italy and Greece are the countries with the highest reception of immigrants and refugees due to mixed geopolitical factors.

In Spain, according to the annual publication on Asylum in Figures, belonging to the Asylum and Refugee Office of the Ministry of the Interior (2021), during 2020 88,762 applications were formalized, of which 53.03% were presented by men and the 46.97% by women. This represents a decrease of 25% compared to the 118,264 applications registered in 2019, a decrease, undoubtedly, caused by the pandemic.

Furthermore, if we take into account the countries of origin, Syria is not among the first this past year. Venezuela (with 31.96% of applications) and Colombia (with 31.07%) lead the countries of origin of applicants for international protection in Spain, followed by Honduras (with 6.24%), Peru ( with 5.82%) and Nicaragua (with 4.22%).

Why are they here

Although, as we have seen, Syrian refugees are not the prototype of most of our refugees (or proteges) in Spain, they do give us a clear and correct idea: refugees are people who are forced to flee their country.

The reasons for leaving a country can be diverse: poverty, helping the family, looking for a job, reuniting with relatives, natural disasters, war or persecution. However, International Protection is only considered when there is a serious violation of human rights or a real risk of suffering it, and the state of which the person is a national is unable to provide this protection or is the persecutor himself.

When all these conditions are met, the obligation of the second state to grant this protection is born, according to the International Asylum Law that has its origin in the 1951 Geneva Convention.

As long as the International Protection procedure of these applicants is not resolved, they are guaranteed a safe territory and non-return to their country.

It’s hard to stay

The figures of resolved resolutions say that only 22.90% of the applications presented are resolved as favorable. Thus, of the 88,762 applications in 2020, only 5,758 were favorable (compared to 68,435 unfavorable).

These favorable resolutions can be of two types: the granting of Refugee status or the granting of Subsidiary Protection.

The first supposes the recognition of well-founded “fears of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinions, belonging to a certain social group, gender or sexual orientation”.

The second is granted when the applicant “runs a real risk of suffering serious harm if he returns to his country of origin”, including a death sentence, torture or inhuman or degrading treatment, serious threats against his life.

The procedure until resolution is not easy either. To begin with, it is essential to request it within the first month of stay in Spain, to prove with documents the real risk of these damages and to have the documentation of the country of origin that proves your nationality (which is not easy at all considering that in most of the occasions have escaped in extreme circumstances).

Added to this is the fact that these people arrive with a regrettable state of mental health due to the traumatic experiences they have experienced, with a very resentful physical health and that they often need a cultural mediator to bring both realities closer together, beyond the translation in the cases. that is required.

Of course, any person who is proven to have committed crimes against peace, humanity or war, serious crimes, or who is guilty of acts contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations, is excluded from these requests.

How to survive

International Protection only includes the right to stay in Spain, but does not guarantee work or housing, so the next question for refugees is how to survive.

A fundamental factor in the integration of individuals with International Protection in Spain is constituted by the autochthonous people, that is, who are Spanish of origin, since our perception of them will determine our attitudes and define a fair and equal behavior towards them. , and therefore, access to any type of resource (housing rental, employment, etc.).

Since all refugees or persons with subsidiary protection are immigrants, it is worth considering that the last report on discrimination against immigrants and refugees indicated that in 2015 (the last year for which data are available) there were 505 cases of racism and xenophobia, of which only 44.2% had been clarified.

When Spanish people are asked if they have empathy towards refugees, it is surprising to find that only 52% answer affirmatively. In addition, 28% respond that the reception of immigrants can affect their own work or that of family members and 75% that it can also promote racism.

These data are in the same line as those presented in the 2016 CIS Report on the Perception of Discrimination in Spain, which shows that almost 34.2% of people approve that, with equal training and experience, workers are always hired someone born in Spain.

This employment situation is particularly difficult for women, who are subjected to double discrimination: for being immigrants and for being women. In fact, 6 out of 10 immigrant women are employed in domestic jobs as caretakers, cleaners and waitresses, occupations often well below their educational level, and their average working day is 8.3 hours a day.

Of immigrant women, 31% have suffered discrimination in the workplace, according to the study of the employment situation of immigrant women in Spain.

If we focus only on attitudes towards refugees, there are hardly any studies, but those that do indicate that these attitudes are not very positive given the perception of a “symbolic threat to our culture”. Of course, this reason is more a subjective perception based on our prejudice than on real facts and data.

Many of the people reading this may think that they are not racist and that refugees deserve the same resources as everyone else. However, do you think it is really about excluded people? Well yes, they are.

It is enough to reflect on the three inclusion / exclusion indices proposed in this report from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security: coexistence (where they live, if there are processes of segregation in ghettos, neighborhoods or housing groups), education ( in what proportion and where do refugee and native minors mix) and mixed marriages, as the maximum rate of assimilation or integration. The combination of the result of these three factors will clearly present us, at least for the moment, that refugees are socially excluded.

Disprove stereotypes

We already know that stereotypes are beliefs about a social group that, when defining a large number of people, are false. There are fundamentally five stereotypes about immigrant and refugee individuals: that they bring diseases, that they increase crime, that they are infiltrated terrorists, that they receive more subsidies from the State than indigenous people and that they are responsible for the Islamization of Europe. These stereotypes are not true and can easily be disproved based on figures, as clarified by the UN Refugee Agency.

Knowing a case

One of the best tools both to know the reality and to deny stereotypes and prejudices as well as to develop our empathy is to know a real case. So here I present Nelly, a Venezuelan refugee, in a video where she tells us about her experience. Hopefully it will help many people to see this reality in a different way.

