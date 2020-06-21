MEXICO – Rosmary Vieras still pains to remember her days in Carabobo, Venezuela, where the lack of opportunities to practice her profession as a doctor pushed her to make the difficult decision to emigrate to Mexico, where today she is part of the group of professionals who fight against COVID-19.

“The situation in my country from a time here was more difficult and in search of a better quality of life I was forced to make that decision,” she says in the framework of the World Refugee Day that is celebrated on June 20.

With just a few suitcases and the illusion of making a better life, even if it were in a country that is not hers, Rosmary launched into the adventure, not even imagining that abroad she could find, almost by chance, an opportunity not not only to improve your life but also to save someone else’s.

He says that he arrived in Mexico in December in search of refuge and, after going through the difficult process of bureaucratic red tape, he managed to settle in Mexico City.

A couple of months later he got a job in a department store pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic reached Mexico, where he now has 175,000 infections and 20,781 deaths, which opened up an opportunity for the Venezuelan internist to join the ranks of the fight against this disease.

“At that time the call for applications for Mexican government doctors was launched,” she recalls, so encouraged by a Venezuelan friend, also a refugee, she began the process and, in less than a week, she was assigned to the General Hospital of Tláhuac to serve patients with the COVID-19.

In Mexico City they reach out to vulnerable citizens with symptoms.

“In Venezuela I had 10 years working in a private company, but I had never had to be in a line like this of what a pandemic means,” admits Rosmary, accepting that it is a great challenge “because it is an opportunity to grow professionally.”

The situation, he admits, has not been easy because beyond what it implies to put on the suffocating protective suit to avoid getting coronavirus, he has faced the death of his patients from the disease.

“We study for this, but you are not ready until the time comes to be there, you know the theory but not the practice,” he says.

CONTRIBUTE TO MEXICO

Rosmary is one of 10 health professionals, a refugee, who were hired in Mexico to contribute to the sector’s response to the pandemic.

According to Mariana Echandi, National Durable Solutions Officer of the UN Agency for Refugees in Mexico (UNHCR), some 114 refugees and asylum seekers in Mexico have been identified who could contribute to the health sector response to address the pandemic.

“They include doctors, doctors, nurses, paramedics, brigades, psychologists, dental chemists, a wide range who have approached us to be part of this process,” he explains.

The authorities recommend that the population take precautions.

UNHCR provides assistance so that they can revalidate their studies, process their professional certificates with the support of the Ministry of Public Education, and apply for recruitment calls.

“What we are looking for is that they have a way of working and thereby contribute to the national economy,” says Echandi.

He explained that at least 10 of these people have been hired in Mexico City, Aguascalientes and Chiapas, and 19 more are in the process of being so, thanks to the accessibility in the recruitment systems of these entities that have shown interest in incorporating them.

According to figures from the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar), between 2013 and 2020, Mexico has received 149,722 asylum requests and of all these requests only 29,132 people have been recognized.

A NEW LIFE

For Rosmary, her refuge in Mexico has represented a range of opportunities, because in addition to having a job that gives back to the society that has hosted her, the door has also been opened for a new life.

“The opportunities you have in the country are the same as if you were Mexican. It is a good future for my daughter and for me,” he says as he plans to study, perhaps, aesthetic nutrition.

They are part of the Mexico City Mounted Police and are in charge of ensuring social distancing. To see more of Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com

“Here I see availability to do it. I see an immediate future and I will see the effort I am making and I feel it will be worth it,” he says.

Mariana Echandi highlights the importance of making society aware of looking at migrants, and especially refugees.

“People come to Mexico as refugees hoping to integrate into this population and give back to this country that has given them protection, because when a country opens the doors to a refugee, they are saving their lives,” he concludes.