refrigerators, colored ovens and even a connected tap

Samsung has announced the global launch of Bespoke Home, your line of household appliances and products for the home. Through a virtual event, the company has unveiled a great collection of products for the home under this Bespoke range that will reach Europe, Latin America, the United States and certain markets, during this 2021.

Bespoke is a Samsung brand with a fairly clear focus: connected products for the home where especially emphasizes the customization of the design. Whether in refrigerators, ovens, microwaves or dishwashers, Samsung will allow users to choose the color of the appliances to adapt it to our homes.

These are the news from Samsung for the home. A ambitious product catalog which places the Bespoke brand in an increasingly relevant position within the Samsung ecosystem.

More than 20 colors and multiple configurations for Samsung Bespoke refrigerators

If there is a product that represents Bespoke, it is refrigerators. Samsung has announced its arrival this year in Europe, where they can be purchased in more than 20 colors and seven finishes. An enormous customization capacity that in South Korea is even greater, where Samsung allows users to choose between 360 colors through a mobile application in the store itself.

Samsung’s Bespoke fridge not only allows you to choose between multiple colors, but also between multi-door configurations. The main restriction is that depending on the country we will have one option or another.

In the US, users will be able to choose a 4-door refrigerator, a one-door column, or a two-door bottom mount freezer in exclusive shades such as champagne pink, steel or matte black. In Europe, Bespoke is available with a 1.85 and 2 meter door and freezer models, with six different finishes from white to soft pastel shades.

Ovens, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and even a connected faucet

With today’s event it has been announced Bespoke’s arrival beyond the fridges. Samsung explains its intention to carry the Bespoke brand throughout the house, adding this customization to household appliances such as the microwave oven or dishwashers, being able to design them with the same tones as the refrigerator.

Building on the momentum from Bespoke, Samsung has announced a whole line of new products including air purifiers, vacuum cleaners or devices integrated into the SmartThings ecosystem, another of the Samsung brands that will be closely linked to the Bespoke landing.

The first of the new products is Bespoke AirDresser, a closet to take care of clothes, refreshing them, disinfecting and ironing clothes. It is based on Jet Air technology and also applies various odor filters that act as a deodorant. Next to him comes Bespoke ShoeDresser, a similar piece of furniture to deodorize and dehumidify shoes according to their material and shape.

As we talk about household products, robots and vacuum cleaners cannot be absent. Presents itself Bespoke Jet next to a charging station. An upright vacuum cleaner that attaches to a designer stand, available in three colors and due to arrive in Europe in the second half of 2021.

To keep the floor neat, Samsung introduces the Bespoke air purifier, designed to extract dust in five directions. And like the rest of the devices in the range, it will be available in different designs and colors.

There is no missing tap connected; the Bespoke water purifier. It is a tap available in six different colors, a four-level filter and connected to the mobile to be able to control the volume and water temperature from the phone or by voice via Bixby.

Another of the striking products is the Bespoke cube refrigerator, a small square cooler that we can use to store beer, wine or beauty products and keep them fresh. It is a designer refrigerator where its benefit lies in the appearance and that Samsung promises that it does not make noise.

Samsung’s connected products also include SmartThings services designed for the kitchen, with access to recipes and personalized meal plans or SmartThings Pet, which syncs with appliances such as the air purifier or robot vacuum to “control the pet when we are not at home”.

Samsung Bespoke is little known at the moment but Samsung intends to strengthen its role as a design brand, now also in household appliances and household products. A strategy very much in line with what it already offers on televisions with The Frame and other models in its ‘lifestyle’ range.

