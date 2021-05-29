Refresh your home with the help of green

This year green interiors are everywhere and with good reason, they are the tones that most evoke nature and are simply spectacular.

Green is synonymous with nature and one of the most relaxing colors for the human eye, that’s why it has an incredible revitalizing effect in our mood, fills us with well-being and freshness like no other.

The more vibrant greens, the emerald or the green leaf, they fill with life to any room and its combination with metals, especially gold, provides us with other luxurious and sophisticated environments.

The duller greens are super in trend, they get along wonderfully with light woods, neutral colors, modern furniture and they give us peace, harmony and concentration.

The dark greens are a classic in decoration, for this reason they perfectly accompany the dark woods and the furniture of retro, vintage and mid century modern style how much we like them.

The mint greens and pastels They are the most refreshing and youthful, they give them light airs to any environment. That is why they are especially suitable for filling with freshness those corners that lack natural light.

As usual, all shades of green They are usually suitable to revitalize any room since they get along wonderfully with the White, color that surely you already have in your house.

Being a cold color it stands out fabulously all warm, Like the earth tones, the pink and the yellow, with whom she gets along very well and is very fashionable.

The easiest way to integrate these tones to your decoration is undoubtedly with our darlings plants. A very lush hanging plant, indoor trees, a beautiful palm tree, vivid pictures or a place dedicated to your succulents collection, will fill with joy and life your whole house.

Another way to make these shades shine in your home is to apply them to furniture or large surfaces, since they are the focus of attention of each stay. You may renew your furniture with a few coats of paint, choose one nice carpet or invest in a dream armchair.

A safe bet is to create a accent wall, either plain or painting a fun design, with jungle wallpaper or encourage you to install a vertical garden.

If you don’t want to make a giant change involving paint or a lot of money, the small accessories, such as bowls, baskets, candles, vases or colorful pictures, they are decorative elements very practical.

In the same way, change the cushions, tablecloths, curtains and textiles in general, will help you give it that fresh and renewed air that your decoration needed. Combine different shades of green for a unmatched effect.

As you will see, the green color is more versatile than you thought, surely some of these ideas is just for you.