Much has been rambling about what the world will be like after the coronavirus. Globalization, as we know it, is one of the recurring victims of that future transformation that experts say we could experience. While it is difficult to distinguish rigorous predictions from opportunistic yearnings, among so many and so many forecasts, when it comes to economic globalization, it seems that something is definitely and fortunately destined to change.

The announcement had been long overdue, and a couple of weeks ago, at last, the EU Commissioner of Justice announced his commitment to a legislative initiative that is expected to see the light of day in 2021, and which promises to significantly alter the relationship of our companies with their global supply chains.

In a virtual meeting with MEPs, the Commissioner assured that a European regulation is necessary that forces companies to identify, prevent, mitigate and respond to the impacts on human rights and the environment in which their subsidiaries, subcontractors may be involved. or foreign suppliers.

The conception of the initiative goes back to long before the outbreak of the pandemic and has, therefore, little to do with it and much to do with the tireless struggle of workers’ organizations and civil society (including the European Coalition for Corporate Justice) for something as basic as a legal framework that requires companies to exercise due diligence when operating or sourcing abroad (particularly in developing countries).

The Commissioner of Justice has laid the first stone of a legislative process that is expected to be long and complex, due to the large economic interests affected, but which, with luck, could culminate in a norm that we could almost describe as revolutionary, which would allow governments Europeans sanction companies that fail to guarantee respect for human rights and the environment on a global scale, and their victims to demand due compensation for the damage caused.

Our companies often fail to exercise due supervision and influence over their supply chains and avoid intervening or even knowing about the abuses that take place in their production processes.

Victims such as those of the chilling Rana Plaza tragedy, of which seven years passed on April 24, when an eight-story textile factory in Dhaka that did not comply with the minimum safety regulations, fell apart, taking life of more than a thousand workers. Today, brands that used and continue to use the cheap labor that Bangladesh provides do not take more legal responsibility than they did in 2013. That is, none. And this despite the fact that they often do not act as simple buyers, but rather exercise de facto control over their suppliers, who, when the disaster strikes, are ruined and the victims are therefore deprived of reparation.

This is not an evil, of course, that concerns only the textile sector, although this, recently undergoing an intense process of outsourcing and relocation, is perhaps one of the most worrisome for consumers. The deplorable conditions of workers who extract the minerals from which the big electronic brands source are also well-known. Apple, Google, Dell, Tesla and Microsoft face a lawsuit in the US after the collapse of a cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that killed 14 minors. Or those of those in the first links of our food supply chains. Ferrero, for example, has recently come under fire for the alleged presence of child labor in the supply chain of his famous chocolates, particularly in Turkey. Or the environmental disasters with which the large oil companies are related: France’s Total is currently facing a pioneering judicial process for its activities in a protected natural park in Uganda. Or the abuses against the most vulnerable populations in which large homebuilders have been implicated. ACS has been singled out for its connection to a hydroelectric project in Guatemala that threatens the environment and the way of life of the local indigenous community; and Ferrovial, accused of profiting from the management of controversial refugee centers in Australia, the scene of serious human rights abuses.

Some European country had already tried to take action on the matter, before the EU decided to act. Specifically, in 2017 France approved the most advanced law on this matter, albeit with a limited scope. The debate, however, does not finish taking off in Spain, although the PSOE expressly committed itself in its electoral program of April 2019 to tackling human rights violations in the production chains of transnational companies through a Law of Due dilegence; a compromise that would do well to recover if Spain intends to influence the debate that Brussels intends to open very soon.

Pandemia, S.L. Global risks, local responsibilities

The covid-19 has highlighted even more, if possible, the need to legislate this corporate responsibility outside the walls. The pandemic has revealed the ridiculous degree of lack of control of a global capitalism that has stretched laissez-faire to its most radical expression in jurisdictions that lack robust legislation and, what is more serious, resources to control and ensure compliance. An illegal globalization where our companies often omit to exercise due supervision and influence over their extensive and intricate supply chains, and avoid intervening or even knowing about the abuses that take place in their production processes.

This model of globalization, so lucrative and at the same time so vulnerable, has jeopardized the provision of essential goods in Europe, and at risk the health and economy of millions of workers in the global supply chains of our companies, dismissed and unprotected after the stoppage of activity in Europe. But it is that this model, where the regulatory vacuum is the norm, also has a lot to do with the origin and spread of viruses such as covid-19, caused by deforestation, one of the devastating business practices, today unpunished, that the Legislation raised by Brussels would allow a short cut.

The debate becomes even more important in light of the generous rescue packages that states plan in response to the covid-19 crisis. In the same way that more and more governments seem to agree to exclude companies registered in tax havens from such aid, it is also necessary to ask whether, pending this legislation proposed by Brussels, bailouts should no longer be conditioned on compliance with minimum standards. Human, social and environmental rights standards, a question to which, by the way, Denmark has been quick to answer yes.

Alejandro García Esteban He works for the European Coalition for Business Justice (ECCJ).

