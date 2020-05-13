Opposition media seek to “confront” the Government of Mexico and the capital against the issue of coronavirus and security

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. Reforma and El Sol de México continue to strike against the Government of Mexico and the administration of the Capital.

This morning at the Claudia Sheinbaum press conference, the Reforma correspondent continued with the line that suggests an alleged conflict and lack of coordination between both governments in the face of the coronavirus emergency and the security strategy.

First, he pointed out the supposed failure of the National Guard in the capital and questioned the actions of the local government to reduce insecurity.

Sheinbaum, blunt, denied the reporter’s assertions and clarified that the capital’s police and the GN work in coordination in only some municipalities.

He stressed that it is still rash to ensure the success or failure of the National or Local Security strategy.

Along these same lines, the El Sol de México reporter even compared the AMLO government’s strategy with that of Felipe Calderón, “we are not the same,” said Sheinbaum.

PERSONAL INFECTED IN CDMX

Then, without precise data, the reporter also asked about the number of infected that medical personnel report in the city.

With the desire to oppose the data, the journalist assured that it is in the capital of the country that there is a greater number of infections in this sector with respect to the total number of active cases.

Sheinbaum asserted that this phenomenon occurs in all cities that fight coronavirus due to exposure of health workers.

The head of government reiterated that the health personnel of the capital are protected and promised that the number of infected will be given in full transparency.

El Sol de México insisted on the subject information on the data on the deaths of people in their homes due to suspicion of Covid-19 in the capital.

The head of government specified that the data derived from this emergency have been presented with opportunity and following the corresponding protocols for publication.