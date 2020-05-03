After more than seven weeks of an almost complete stoppage of the Spanish economy, the first data on how this pandemic situation began to appear is being reflected dramatically in some of our main indicators, such as the behavior of GDP. Analyzing this situation without the context of the rest of the world economies, many of them impacted later than ours, is impossible. And since there is this uncertainty of the extent to which they are being affected, we cannot anticipate how much we have left to touch ground.

But the data is always clarifying and in the case of GDP we are facing a much larger drop than the 2008 crisis and with a faster effect. In the first quarter of 2020 there was a decrease of -5.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, -4.1% if we compare it with the last year. In almost 100 years we have not seen another similar crisis. The most serious after the Civil War was in the first quarter of 2009, with a loss of -2.6%.

Experiencing a recovery in V is complicated, because it will be necessary that the measures are not only a product of the decisions of the Spanish Government, but that all possible economic actors intervene. And also, we will have to see what capacity we have to reinvent ourselves.

The new normality cannot be an experiment designed by politicians, it must be based on the urgent recovery of tourism, offering safe destinations and without risk of contagion; the return to production in the automotive sector and stimuli and consumer credits. We must bear in mind that the third most important leg on which we base ourselves is the leisure sector. If we do not start there, we will have more problems than are already looming.

Common European policies have the capacity to help countries that may be left behind, but we are seeing a North / South confrontation because the former feel that they have done their homework in controlling the deficit and Spain and Italy have not. Some interpret that they want to prevail over peripheral countries, others think that they are right to ask for containment …

We are in danger of returning to a two-speed Europe or the imposition of financial policies accompanied by more difficult fiscal decisions for countries like Spain. The danger here is once again populism and the temptation to further increase the deficit without counting what they do in the rest of the countries. It has already happened in Greece and had to be rescued, because those kinds of social policies with a high ideological bias can lead to our leaving the EU or entering a loop of total destruction of our economy.

To get out of this, you have to forget about the temptations to nationalize companies and really help the private economy to take the lead in the recovery. An adjustment is coming that will affect us all, also without a doubt to the officials.

