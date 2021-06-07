Reflections on Populism 2021/06/07

For a #HorizontalSociety

Election day ended and, with it, one of the most complex political episodes in recent years. Not only did the most violent election in recent history end – 90 candidates assassinated – but it was plagued by social tension, where the different participating parties used whatever tools were available to them to discredit their competitors. Beyond the results, over who wins and who loses, it will be important to do a thorough review of the political moment we are living in and the challenges that lie ahead.

With the electoral process over, it has become clear that a growing segment of society is anxious and concerned about the growth of the populist shadow. Many millions of Mexicans mobilized to vote, against what they consider the threat that a single man and a single vision take over the country. Therefore, regardless of the electoral results, it is essential to decipher, understand and fix certain patterns of political behavior that could put our still fragile democracy at risk.

After reviewing Jan-Werner Müller’s text, What is Populism? (What is populism?), Some considerations arise that are important to take into account. The author affirms that “populism is not a pathology caused by irrational citizens, but is actually the permanent shadow that results from the failures of“ representative democracy ”. Due to deficiencies in popular representation, the leader who embodies the phenomenon is assumed to be the only one who can speak on behalf of the “people”. Assuming this voice leads him to directly confront the political, economic and social elites, precisely to defend that people that only he represents.

One of the fundamental principles on which these characters act is that for them “any other political competitor is essentially illegitimate” and they affirm that anyone who is not on their side, “basically is not part of the people”. When populists find themselves in opposition, they continually attack the elites, whom they describe as “immoral” and contrast this image with that of their constituents who are the truly “moral.” It should be remembered that for populists, the people are a homogeneous entity that does not make any mistakes (good people?).

The essential argument of the text is that “populism seeks to govern from the idea that there is only one character who truly represents the people.” Specifically, these characters focus their actions on “confronting the prevailing State, corruption and confronting any type of critical civil society that exists.”

Based on these arguments, once the elections are over, it is essential to remember that populism arises in response to the excesses, vices, and inadequacies that characterize representative democracy. In some way, populism “brings politics closer to the people” and takes advantage of the gaps in representation – of interests and identity – suffered by important segments of the population. It should be remembered that if these serious limitations in popular representation are not remedied, the root that generates populism will always remain present.

The defenders of liberal democracy – who have raised their voices so much in recent weeks – should become aware of the deep flaws that prevail in popular representation in our country. Today more than ever it is essential to respond to the citizenry, how will we address the concerns of those who support and vote for populism, setting aside the prejudice that they only do so out of frustration, anger or resentment? How can we put ourselves in the shoes of others and address the problems they are experiencing from their own perspective?

The discussion generated throughout the electoral process has left clear evidence that thinking that a single person can move the country forward is extremely limited. For this reason, the outcome of the election, whatever it may be, should be seen as a new opportunity to get out of polarization, put aside the divisions that have prevailed and weave a new coexistence among all. This is the fight that will be given to the new members of the political representation, but especially to the #SociedadHorizontal as of today.