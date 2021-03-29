Reflections on freedom, with Juan Ramón Rallo

Production: Adriana Toca

How is ‘freedom’ defined? Many authors define the term in different ways, depending on the academic perspective given to it.

From the point of view of the doctrine of liberalism, from which Rallo discloses in his works, freedom is the right that a person has to be able to develop their life projects without others interfering in that right, in return, yes , that that person respects that right in a symmetrical way compared to others.

Throughout history, humanity has organized itself as a society in different ways, and the concept of freedom has been interpreted in different ways. However, liberalism is defined as that tool that allows you to coexist peacefully in society, based on the principle of non-aggression and tolerance.

It is considered that the idea of ​​political freedom, what we know as liberalism, was born in the seventeenth century from the hand of philosophers such as John Locke. Later, in the French Revolution, the ideas of liberty, equality and fraternity were forged.

But in the 19th and 20th centuries nationalist and totalitarian (that is, liberticidal) ideas emerged and triumphed all over the world, how was this trend unleashed? Why this step back?

Can a society be conceived without a minimal state that regulates it? The idea of ​​the res publica is very old, it comes from Antiquity. Can human beings preserve their freedom by agreeing to common agreements regarding the res publica?

Since we are slaves of certain variables that we cannot control, such as biology, the time, the country in which we were born … Can the human being really free?

The author and popularizer Juan Ramón Rallo will try to answer these questions throughout this talk in the Planeta Muy series.