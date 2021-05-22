Reflection of the golden age and the next cinematographic era

In the decade of 2009-2019, we have lived a golden age in the film industry. Having reached $ 2.8 billion worldwide, we find Avatar next to Avengers Endgame, that has meant the end of this golden age. It is anecdotal that the great culmination of phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has coincided with this unexpected end of the cycle in the industry. We all wondered what would become of superhero cinema after this epic finale, because everything that goes up comes down, and it was impossible to surpass the record obtained by this film. But the pandemic came to end this debate and change the rules of the game in this new era, which is starting on the wrong foot.

This decade ranked almost 50 films in the top box office. The exceptions are the following: Titanic (1997) in third place, in position 27 Return of the King (2003), position 35 Pirates of the Caribbean 4 (2006), position 39 Jurassic Park (1993), post 41 The Phantom Menace (1999), position 46 The Dark Knight (2008), position 47 The Lion King (1994) and position 49 Harry Potter 1 (2001). Afterwards, the list of films is already more distributed. As we can see, the cinematographic success of the industry was undoubted. Except for 8 films, the rest broke historical records in just a decade.

In this golden age, film culture has taken hold. Getting more and more women in command of blockbusters, as well as people of different nationalities and races. The quality standards have been achieved by the majority of filmmakers, not counting the B-series films, being normalized to find great films that far surpass the old films, I would say especially those from the 80s, practically in all technical aspects, as is normal, but also in the montages and scripts, getting good rhythms, good plot structures. An improved recipe over the decades, which everyone has been passing from one to another. Few exceptions are saved.

There will always be good and bad movies, but it is undoubted to appreciate the evolution of the industry. Being this era the one that has obtained the best results, it could be considered without hesitation that it is the one that premiered the best films.

But despite the data, there are always detractors and also defenders of classic cinema, as he said Martin Scorsese in the New York Times:

For me, for the filmmakers I came to love and respect, for my friends who started making movies at the same time as me, cinema was about aesthetic, emotional and spiritual revelation. It was about characters, the complexity of people and their contradictory and sometimes paradoxical nature, the way they can hurt and love each other and suddenly come face to face with themselves.

In my opinion, you would have to ask him if Thanos would fit this statement. Isn’t he a complex character, who must sacrifice his loved one? Of course. Does the movie Batman v Superman have no depth? I can still find users on the internet who have not fully understood his reflections. Likewise, there will always be detractors and perhaps, we should not try to make them see reason who will probably never give in (or perhaps we should never lose hope?).

There are people who just want to watch the world burn – Alfred Pennyworth in ‘The Dark Knight’.

What should be clear is that achieving these results is not easy. In order to reach the mass public, a formula is required that not everyone can achieve. Just like not all sprinters get close to the 41.65km / h that Usain Bolt reached in the 200-meter dash. Sure, even Bolt has naysayers among athletic fans, but there’s no denying that he’s the best runner in history, or at least a great runner.

Let’s take another example, at the football level, at the end of the game the important thing is that your team has won. If a team is winning a lot of games, it will be because their strategy works. If a team does not win games, no matter how much those who claim to be football specialists say that they have played marvelously, a delight, with all the possession and playing sports, it is useless if you lose and end up going down to the second division. For a long time, that’s where Oscar-nominated films tend to be.

The next cinematic era

Sequel to sequel

This past decade has managed to position many films in the top. But to achieve great success, they have had to suffer great failures.

Why do we fall? To learn how to get up —Alfred Pennyworth in ‘Batman Begins’.

We have seen important franchises being destroyed by sequels, prequels, reboots and remakes, in the most aberrant ways that no one had asked for. But in reality, Hollywood has always followed this way of working, only now the public has become more demanding, at least with its most beloved franchises. Before, whenever a movie made a good box office, they made an extremely similar sequel, which sometimes worked and sometimes didn’t. Will they continue with this business model? Undoubtedly.

Putting the example of Ghostbusters, since it is a franchise that is positioned intergenerationally, both in classic and modern cinema, and with a film in post-production. They did a reboot full of female leads, with Hemsworth doing, if you will allow me the word, “stupid,” because it was the feminist trend of a few years ago. They could have included diversity by making a mixed team of men and women, with different human races. But what the fandom was asking for was a sequel to the originals, with all the original cast possible, which they didn’t do either. After the disaster, they decided to do the latter, which is welcome, but appropriate to the new emerging trend: children and adolescents with great prominence.

The success of Stranger Things, being in the top 3 of the most watched series worldwide today, has caused this new trend that we can observe in the last two years. Fashions return, and I repeat that it is not something new, in Hollywood we have examples of movies to bore, but now the trend has returned.

Streaming platforms

On the other hand, streaming services They have prospered these last two years, curiously at the end of the golden age and the beginning of a new cycle. The pandemic was also the trigger for the successful explosion of this digital market, with everyone being confined to their homes. They keep getting more and more benefits. We have been seeing surprising strategic movements for some time, mergers of large companies, price rises and falls, announcements of more premieres on the platforms, as well as awards of higher budgets, television series with blockbuster budgets.

What surprised me the most was the paradigm shift regarding simultaneous film and TV premieres. Well, at first there was a lot of excitement, the movie theater companies went to war with the distributors and producers. With most cinemas closed globally, they had few options, being able to delay movies many times, dragging out movies that were dated for those years as well, or releasing them on their digital platforms to get subscribers and recoup production costs.

The platforms were always there, and they were waiting for the right moment to take the step, since in their services they obtain 100% of the benefits, while in the cinemas they obtain only 50%. They will have to come up with new percentage deals and release dates. Because there are many people who do not have cinemas close to home, or they are of poor quality, or the ones they have are expensive, it is more profitable for them to watch them at home for sure. Cinemas will have no choice but to improve their projectors to 4K (even 8K) and improve the general infrastructures, so that they offer a unique experience, in addition to putting more competitive prices and offering more percentage of benefits to the production companies.

Finally, as it seems to this day, the premieres will be released in theaters and shortly after, a month later (depending on the case), on digital platforms. Actually, the biggest blockbusters usually only last a month filling the rooms. But on the other side of the coin is that there will be a certain public that prefers to wait that month and see it at home. Everything will depend on how unmissable it is to watch a movie, as well as the service offered by the cinemas. Something similar happened with video stores, when they drastically shortened the launch of DVDs for sale, making them direct competition, and causing massive closures. But cinemas have other assets that they can still use to survive.

Finally, it should be noted that the international market it is becoming more and more important, so the digital premiere also feels favored, but looking at another aspect, lately all efforts are focusing on China, the goose that lays the golden eggs. Many, if not all, new productions are adapting their films so that they can be released there. Since they have traditions and a sense of humor of their own, and it is a very intolerant society regarding certain jokes or dealing with certain situations. They have to walk with leaden feet so that their blockbusters do not throw them back, when there, for example, for a single scene, a single sentence, they take the movie from all theaters, as happened to Monster Hunter.

Regarding the box office of cinemas, veteran analyst Eric Wold said that it will recover in 2023. The repressed demand will cause a progressive increase in cinema attendance. The United States in 2019 entered 11.4 billion dollars, Wold predicts that when comparing with 2021 the box office will fall by 40% and in 2022 by 7%, recovering the record at the box office in 2023. We will see in the coming years how this progresses . Everything indicates that the recovery will be slow and the changes in services in the film industry still seem not to have ended.

