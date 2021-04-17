Reflection of Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel falls in love with him in the mirror | Instagram

“How handsome I am!”: He singer Luis Miguel is surprised by his gallantry when he is personified by Diego Boneta.

Diego Boneta is still delighted with “Luis Miguel, the series ”, a biographical project in which he gives life to the interpreter of“ Que Nivel de Mujer ”.

So a few days after the characterization process he underwent to perform his role in the plot went viral, now the actor has surprised by confessing the reaction he had ‘The Sun of Mexico‘ to see it.

It was a whole process that lasted, I would tell you, up to almost a year. Molds of my face, tests. They first started out being around six hours in the makeup chair and narrowed down to about two and a half hours, daily. It was quite a transformation ”, confessed Boneta after revealing the images with his characterization.

And given the rumors that Luis Miguel supposedly did not see in a good way that Diego Boneta has gained much popularity after impersonating him, the Mexican by birth denied knowing them, and only had high praise for the singer.

The truth I do not know. Whenever we have seen each other he has been a gentleman and a great person. What he did tell me the first time he saw me characterized, he stared at me and said ‘oh, how handsome I am’ “, he said with a big smile in an interview for the program Despierta América.

“A dinner with friends”

The actor and filmmaker Pablo-Cruz Guerrero, is one of the new characters that the series has revealed in this second installment of the season, which during a talk would reveal that Luis Miguel: The Series, would emerge from a dinner with friends.

The actor, who has consolidated an important career as a film, theater and television actor, will serve as one of the key characters at a crucial point in the life of the “star king”. It will be your manager.

The “pillar of Canana Films” was one of those who would convince Gallego Basteri to tell the story of his life, everything arose in the middle of a dinner with friends

“I made a proposal to get Luis Miguel to tell his life and today it is a reality”, now he feels very proud, he would reveal in a telephone interview.

Apparently, Pablo Cruz, who considers himself a fan of Luis Miguel who for years has interpreted each of his songs, shared that he had always had the concern to bring his story to the screen and today it is possible thanks to his partners and Canana Films where he serves as CEO.

The Canana Films production company in which Pablo Cruz spoke as his partners to Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal.

It was in the middle of a meeting where I raised the idea, they had contact with Miguel Alemán and Luis Miguel, who acquired the rights but everything came up when I proposed it at dinner, he remarked.

In that first moment, the production company was hand in hand to get him to tell us everything, the selection of writers and actors, everything, he revealed.

Pablo Cruz replaces Hugo as manager

In the midst of the painful departure of Hugo López, the one who was Luis Miguel’s representative since he put the final points to the complex labor relationship with his father, “Luis Rey.”

It is Pablo Cruz who appears in one of the episodes to give a direction to the singer’s career by playing the role of “Patricio Robles” although he will not exactly be the full ally that the music star needs and that with time he will discover.