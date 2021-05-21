Refined copper market had a surplus of 111,000 tons in February: ICSG

(Reuters) – The world refined copper market showed a surplus of 111,000 tonnes in February, compared with a surplus of 20,000 tonnes in January, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in a monthly newsletter on Thursday.

During the first two months of the year, the market posted a surplus of 131,000 tonnes compared to a surplus of 85,000 tonnes in the same period last year, the ICSG added.

World refined copper production in February was 1.89 million tonnes, while consumption was 1.78 million tonnes.

