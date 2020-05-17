Puerto Rico will hold a non-binding referendum in November to decide whether the island should become a U.S. state, Governor Wanda Vázquez announced Saturday, amid growing disillusionment with people with the current status of the U.S. Commonwealth.

For the first time in the island’s history, the consultation will ask a single simple question on election day: “Should Puerto Rico be immediately admitted to the Union as a State?”

It is an answer that requires the approval of the US Congress and a question that outrages supporters of the island’s independence and members of the main opposition Popular Democratic Party (PPD), which supports the current situation.

However, it is a gamble that members of the governor’s party – in favor of statehood – are sure that it will pay off politically, given that Puerto Rico has encountered problems in obtaining federal funds with which to face hurricanes. Irma and Maria, a series of earthquakes and now the coronavirus pandemic, amid complaints that the island is not receiving fair and equal treatment from Washington.

“Everything important in life carries some risk,” said former Puerto Rico governor Carlos Romero Barceló, a member of the New Progressive Party (PNP).

Previous referendums have presented voters with more than one question or several options, including independence or defending the current territorial state, but none have been as direct as the one scheduled for the Nov. 3 general election.

“Our people will have, once and for all, the opportunity to define the future of our people,” said Vázquez. “It is never out of time to treat any citizen equally,” he added.

Puerto Ricans are US citizens, but cannot vote in the country’s presidential elections. And although the island is exempt from the United States federal income tax, it pays taxes from Social Security, the US government health care program for the elderly Medicare, and local taxes, but receives less federal funds than the continental states. from the United States.

Many believe that the island’s status as a territory has contributed to the problems it has had in recovering from hurricanes and earthquakes, in addition to worsening its economic crisis, largely caused by decades of large loans and the elimination of federal tax incentives.

The United States Congress would have to accept the referendum results for a change in the island’s status to occur. It took no action in the previous five referendums.

The last one, carried out in 2017, was affected by a boycott and low participation that raised doubts about the legitimacy of the consultation. More than half a million people favored statehood in that referendum, followed by almost 7,800 votes in favor of free association / independence and more than 6,800 votes in favor of maintaining current territorial status.

Voter turnout was just 23%. In the three referendums leading up to 2017, there was no clear majority, and voters were sometimes split almost equally between statehood and the current state of affairs.

Statehood would grant Puerto Rico two senators and five representatives, but a Congress – controlled by the Republicans – is unlikely to recognize the referendum, because the island tends to favor Democrats.

Roberto Prats, a former senator from Puerto Rico and a member of the PPD, said in a telephone interview that the next referendum will be a futile exercise, just like the previous five.

“The only thing they have served is to stop subtracting credibility from the state movement,” he said. He said that Puerto Rico has eroded the trust of the federal government after decades of corruption and mismanagement, and that any popular consultation must first have the support of the United States Congress.

“If we are going to make a decision on how to relate to the United States, the United States has to be involved in that discussion,” he said.

