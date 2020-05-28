The last week of Flamengo was agitated and sculpted from the controversy involving the return to training, since it was spotted carrying out unauthorized activities in Ninho do Urubu. Still without the endorsement of the city of Rio de Janeiro, the cast of Jorge Jesus and the players showed to be safe and supported by the protocol “Safe Game”. And that makes the club a reference for others who are returning or on the verge of.

In Rio, smaller clubs, such as Madureira and Portuguesa, have already expressed support for Flamengo’s attitude, aiming at Carioca’s return in mid-June. A player from Tricolor do Subúrbio, who asked for secrecy, even spoke to the report of THROW! that the club is mirrored in the measures adopted in the Fla CT, such as distance even in activities with the ball, with members of the technical committee wearing masks, for example.

In the front line for the immediate return of the games, Flamengo saw its head of the medical department, Dr. Márcio Tannure, being publicly praised by Marcelo Crivella, mayor of Rio, after meeting, last Sunday, with representatives of the clubs in Rio – except Fluminense and Botafogo:

– I want to congratulate the clubs, they brought here a protocol to protect and combat spectacular contamination, it was applauded by everyone. Test all athletes, employees, relatives, people around you, keep their treatment, all the time. Issues of access to the bathroom, bedroom, training, spectacular care. I want to give a standing ovation to Doctor (Márcio) Tannure (from Flamengo), to all clubs, because they really took care of their athletes. If every sector can do the same thing, we will have enormous tranquility to resume activities.

Tannure, it should be noted, is part of a group of doctors who will compile data in favor of new protocols for the return of matches, at the request of the Football Federation of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj). Marcos Teixeira (Vasco) and Rômulo Capello Teixeira (Bangu) are also included.

SUPPORTED FLA



On the last Monday, the day of re-presentation of the red-black squad, Flamengo reported that everyone tested negative in the weekly examination of the new coronavirus, stressing that “it works in accordance with the Ferj protocol to grant the necessary biosafety in the Football Department”.

The situation is delicate and opens up a range of fields for discussion, but the fact is that the Gávea club feels supported by the authorities and wants to be the reference in the country so that the ball rolls already next month.

AND THE CONVERSATIONS WITH JORGE JESUS?

In addition to the news involving training and inspirations, another novelty about Fla o is that the conversations for the renewal of Jesus continue without a definitive agreement, however, now, with another obstacle: the values ​​of the awards by title in the face of a scenario of uncertainty regarding around football.

The initial information is from the “UOL” website – and was confirmed by L!. The club handles the situation with caution, aware that the coach’s contract expires on June 19 and using the time to his advantage, in the mold of the soap Gabigol (with Inter Milan).

Regarding the contract period, Jesus is not yet converging on the interest of Fla, who sees the agreement to be worked out soon. The commander, already focused on day to day, highlighted “the direction of the restart”:

– The path, the direction of the restart. Days of hard work at the Vulture’s Nest – wrote Jesus, in a post on his Instagram, last Wednesday.

