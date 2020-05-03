Of the Writing and Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 2, 2020, p. a11

In Mexico, unlike other Latin American countries, the referees are not having such a bad time due to the suspension of the soccer league due to the coronavirus, since for some years they managed to get them to pay a fixed salary, something that their colleagues in the rest of the continent do not have and that helps them to cope with the situation while the competitions resume.

The Mexican whistle has an advantage, perhaps minimal, because he receives a guarantee salary and they are not stopped paying. The moment the League returns to normal, they will collect their normal fees, said Arturo Brizio, president of the Referees Commission.

The monthly salary for a whistle with a FIFA name tag in Mexico is around 1,500 dollars, and for the rest of the highest category it is around 1,300.

For refereeing a game, a judge takes a figure of around 2,000 dollars, the auxiliary one thousand and 500 for the fourth officer.

On the other hand, the Mx League reported yesterday that before the current provisions issued by the Ministry of Health in relation to the coronavirus and with the firm purpose of safeguarding the integrity of all young people who are part of the basic forces, it was determined to conclude The Closing 2020 tournament for the Sub-13, 15, 17 and 20 categories is anticipated.

He also indicated that in order not to suspend the training process for these players, two Cup tournaments will be organized in Toluca in which the U-20 and U-17 categories will participate.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Pedro Caixinha, a former Cruz Azul coach, said that the Mexican league could have an easier return compared to other tournaments.

It is a difficult decision in terms of a return to competition, maybe in Mexico it may be a little easier due to the short tournament format, but I think of 2022, the World Cup in Qatar, and adjust the schedules in their management because it will be almost two years to reorganize and then return to normal, the coach said in an interview for the Marca newspaper.

