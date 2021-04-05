Refereeing ‘helps’ Barcelona against Valladolid; did not score a clear penalty from Jordi Alba

Barcelona defeated Real Valladolid and got fully into the fight for the Spanish La Liga title by placing himself one point behind Atlético de Madrid, in a meeting that was “stained” by the work of the whistlers, who favored the Blaugrana team.

At minute 61, when the game was still 0-0, Jordi Alba made a clear hand in the area, although referee Santiago Jaime Latre did not score a penalty in favor of Real Valladolid.

In addition to the whistler’s decision, there was also no rectification with the use of the VAR, so the visiting team was clearly affected, as they could have gone ahead on the scoreboard.

Controversy at Barça vs Valladolid:

1. Penalty not designated in favor of Real Valladolid

2. Direct red to Óscar Plano through the Dembélé entrance

➡️ Hernández Hernández in the VAR pic.twitter.com/dEL4IRgxEZ – MuyDeFutbol (@_MuyDeFutbol_) April 5, 2021

After this, Latra sent off midfielder Óscar Plano in a decision that appeared to be quite rigorous, leaving Valladolid with ten men for the final 10 minutes of the match.

Already in added time, Ousmane Dembele scored the goal that gave Barcelona the victory and put it fully into the fight for the title.

