Referee who asked Erling Haaland for an autograph sanctioned

04/09/2021 at 1:07 PM CEST

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has excluded the referee from the match he was supposed to lead this weekend in Romania Octavian Sovre after he asked for an autograph from Erling haaland at the end of Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund of Champions League.

The decision of the FRF referee committee was advanced by the Romanian sports daily Gazeta Sporturilor, which explained that it asked the Norwegian star of Borussia for an autograph to donate it to an organization that treats people with autism in Romania.

Before being sanctioned, Sovre assured that “Messi was very interested in what the organization was doing. He signed 9 cards for me after a match one day we met”He told the ‘playsport.ro’ website.

In this way, the referee remains thus without being part of the refereeing trio that will direct this Sunday the match between the CSU Craiova and the CFR Cluj, third and second classified in the Romanian League.