Referee stole a walk from Ronald Acuna Jr. with a tremendous mistake

The referee from home plate of the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals stole a walk from Ronald Acuna Jr. in the middle of the game MLB.

Through the last game of the Washington Nationals and Braves series, Ronald Acuña Jr. received the fourth bad from Brad Hand when he was heading towards the initial, however, everything indicates that the referee he lost his vision.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was a bit impressed and even exchanged a few words with him referee, letting know your disagreement.

Acuna Jr he hit 4-0 in this game without reaching base. It should be noted that the Washington Nationals were losing by two runs, with the Venezuelan on base anything could happen.

Here the video:

Another walk robbed from Ronald Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/B2eLQdoI5K – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 3, 2021

Each season the referees continue to make more barbaric mistakes that cost many players to lose numbers and irritations to both the players and the leaders of the team. MLB.