Former WWE veteran referee Mike Chioda was on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” radio show this week to talk about his career in wrestling, his dismissal from WWE, and more.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

Chioda talked about being a WWE employee for 35 years and how it was during its beginnings, since surprisingly he started in the business at the age of 15:

“I have been a referee for 31 years, but I have been with the company for 35 years. In the past, you didn’t come and you were a referee. You had to pay the fees. I had to pay the crew fees for the ring for 20 years. Chief Jay Strongbow made me a referee a long time ago in the 1980s. In fact, I worked for Gorilla Monsoon when I was 15 and 16 years old setting up the rings with Joey Marella. Victor Quinones used to lead the team that put up the ring on the day for Gorilla, because Gorilla owned a territory in South Jersey, Philadelphia Spectrum, Wildwood, New Jersey. He used to act as a ring supervisor in the summer and on weekends when he left school. I made a lot of money on the way, $ 500 a night when you are 15 years old was great money. “

WWE fired Mike Chioda without explanation

Chioda made it clear that for him it was a surprise to be fired. He reveals that in October he had an operation in Alabama, as he had a broken rotator cuff and a torn bicep. He was ready to work at WretleMania, and had signed a new contract in mid-March, with a salary increase, but from one day to the next he received a call, and without logical explanation he was fired. This was what he said:

“Yes, it took me by surprise. I had surgery in Alabama in October. He had a broken rotator cuff and a torn bicep. The surgery was great. I was cured and ready for WrestleMania. I signed a new contract in mid-March. He had a raise. I received a phone call and a text message on April 15. There was no reason for it. I asked him if it came from certain people like Vince and Stephanie and they said no. I don’t know if it’s hate, but how can you be hated if you’ve been out of rehab for 6 months? I hadn’t even been on Twitter or Facebook since 2015. My relationship with Vince was incredible for 35 years. “

Without a doubt it is a sad situation that Mike Chioda went through, and certainly we still wonder what happened to that wave of dismissals. Everything seems to indicate that it was not Vince after all the author, and at the end of the day, he fell under pressure.

