Referee makes mistakes again in favor of the Yankees

Other referee of the MLB He makes mistakes again in key moments, this time it was in favor of the closer of the Yankees from New York, Aroldis Chapman.

With the game 3-1 with two outs in the ninth inning with a runner in second in favor of the Yankees With Aroldis Chapman on the mound and Danny Jansen at home plate, it just took a strike to end the game or a good swing to tie it.

However the referee from home plate struck a 101-mile pitch that was out of the zone and very low, ending the game immediately. The Toronto Blue Jays hitter didn’t have the best reaction.

Ballgame over! Yankees win! Theeeeeeeeeee Yankees win! pic.twitter.com/76fsX0oKr3 – John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) April 13, 2021

A few days ago, something similar happened between the Mimai Marlins and the New Yokr Mets, when Michael Conforto entered the strike zone with his elbow to receive a pitch and thus finish the game, since they only needed one run to leave. on the field to the Marlins.