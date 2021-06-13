Referee Del Cerro debuts with the great France-Germany game

06/13/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

Madrid referee Carlos del Cerro Grande will have a debut in style at the European Cup of Nations. In his first presence in the maximum continental competition. Because The hill, 45 years old, has been designated for the star match of this first group stage of the Eurocup. For the duel last Tuesday in France and Germany, in the so-called group of death. It is the first of the two appointments that he will have at least in this European Championship, as we already told yesterday in the SPORT newspaper.

It is the icing on the cake for an intense season both nationally and internationally for the Madrid referee. In the Old Continent he was designated for one of the two semi-finals of the Europa League. Specifically, the first leg of the duel between Manchester United and Roma played at the Old Trafford Stadium and ended with an English defeat 4-2.

In fact, this is his second semi-final in a UEFA club competition in the last three seasons after he rose to the ELITE level of European refereeing in December 2018. Eintracht-Chelsea from two seasons ago also whistled in the Europa League. . His rise has been meteoric.

A designation that came after his great refereeing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. A match that he carried out in an outstanding way for the UEFA arbitration establishment and that became the great letter of presentation of the Madrilenian at the international level. He has also whistled the round of 16 duel between Porto and Juventus in Turin.

It will be the second time that the world champion has been whistled. The only precedent was this season in the Nations League match on October 11 against Portugal, which is also in this group, and which ended with a 0-0 draw. Only once has he also whistled the German team. And it was in qualifying precisely for this European Championship in November 2019 where he ended up beating Northern Ireland 6-1.

Next to The hill will be your assistant Juan Carlos Yuste who, as we already told a few days ago in SPORT; He is the oldest in the history of the European Championship. This is his fourth continental appointment.

What’s more The hill will be backed by four more Spaniards in the VAR room. The Valencian Martinez Munuera will act as VAR being accompanied as AVAR by the Murcian Sánchez Martínez and Iñigo Prieto. The third AVAR is the canary Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez