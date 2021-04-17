Reese’s introduces its makeup line with a peanut butter flavored lipstick and “milk chocolate” shadows.



Reese’s cosmetics contain a wrapper very similar to that of traditional candies.

Photo: Kris Connor / Getty Images

Candy maker Reese’s has partnered with makeup company HipDot to offer a limited edition makeup line.

Beauty products include “milk chocolate” and “white chocolate” eyeshadow palettes with six shades each, two lip balms, and two makeup brushes.

Food and makeup

Reese’s is the latest company to join the list of food brands venturing into the cosmetics industry.

Recently, Peeps partnered with HipDot for a collection of eyeshadow and makeup sponges, while Chipotle collaborated with elf Cosmetics to launch an eyeshadow palette, a “Make it Hot” lip gloss, a set of sponges and a makeup bag.

Jeff Sellinger, CEO of HipDot Cosmetics, said that It was too sweet a deal to pass up when they found out about the opportunity to collaborate with Reese’s., which has satisfied millions of taste buds for so long.

The Reese’s makeup collection is on sale now through Hersheyland.com, Ulta.com, HipDot.com and at Hershey’s Chocolate stores.

