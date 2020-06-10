Reese Witherspoon, apart from her passion for cinema, is also a fashion fan. The actress has her own fashion brand, called Draper james, with which he wanted to have a nice gesture that ended up in demand.

On April 2, the actress’s fashion firm announced through Instagram that she would give a dress to all teachers in recognition of the work they have done with children during the days of confinement.

“Dear teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine we see that they work harder than everyone to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress“promised the artist’s brand on the Instagram account.

In the publication they clarified that to have the dress they had to fill out a form before a date and that the offer would be available while supplies last.

However, according to the TMZ portal, three teachers assure that the ad promised a dress for everyone who subscribed and did not warn that they would only give away 250, so they have decided to take legal action against the firm.

In their class action, they claim that the total cost of the garments in question is less than $ 12,500, which would not represent a significant sum for a celebrity of the stature of Witherspoon, and that their solidarity action seems to have been just a trick. advertising to gain followers.

Witherspoon’s response

The Oscar winner’s signature spoke on the matter through her attorney Theane Evangelis, who addressed TMZ: “This lawsuit seeks to unfairly exploit Draper James’ good intentions of paying tribute to the community of teachers by offering them hundreds of dresses free. “And he added:” The fact that the stocks were limited and that therefore not all the teachers who responded were going to receive a free dress was revealed and is not a reason for demand. “