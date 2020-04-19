Reese witherspoon She has become one of the most beloved actresses around the United States and the world. However, you cannot always have a delicate and demure attitude in the eyes of the world.

As happened in 2013, when her husband, Jim Toth, was arrested by an officer for driving under the influence of alcohol, but Witherspoon intervened and she was also arrested for inappropriate behavior..

Almost seven years have passed since this event, however, in an interview with actress Jameela Jamil, Witherspoon spoke of this “embarrassing and silly” moment in your life, but the actress explained that she is a human being and that she has made mistakes.

“But, you know what? … it turns out that I breathe air and bleed from it [que los demás]. I make silly decisions and good decisions. I’m just a human being“He explained to the British actress.

Witherspoon also explained that not because being recognized around the world means that she is a special person, or a good person. What has made her more sensitive is the education she grew up with, thanks to her family.

“I don’t know, I think I always had this idea that we are all the same, and some of us are trying to figure out what our special talents are. My talent is being able to tell stories, but it doesn’t make me a special person. Talent does not make you a good person, but the values ​​that my family taught me are what make me a good person, ”he said.

But having fame has cost his mental health, since she has suffered from anxiety and depression, so she has had to go to therapy. This has helped him understand what is happening to him.

“I have had several times when I was not completely healthy [mentalmente] and I have cried on my kitchen floor with my children hugging me and putting their stuffed animals on top of me saying: ‘everything will be fine mommy’. I am only human, I think I have always connected with people, because I love audiences. I grew up in Nashville, Tennessee in a very normal childhood, “added the American.

Because she saw her grandparents give back to the community that she loved so much, she has learned from them and to do the same, for which she was grateful for having grown up with them and with a mother who also taught her important lessons.

“I had amazing grandparents who raised me when my parents worked so hard. I had a mother who loved me and who never let fame go to my head. It was always about family and giving back a little. My grandparents were always amazing and they were always involved with their community and they always gave back a little“He commented.

In 2013, the 44-year-old actress starred in a scandal when she disobeyed the orders of the officer who was arresting her husband. She got out of her car and confronted the police officer, exclaiming that she was a US citizen and could do whatever she wanted. While the officer handcuffed her, the protagonist of “Legally Blonde” asked her if she did not know who she was.

After the leak of the video, Witherspoon publicly apologized to both the police and the public.

“I mean I clearly had a few more drinks and I am deeply embarrassed by the things I said. I was afraid for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely don’t reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I am very sorry for my behavior, ”he apologized at the time.

According to People magazine, she had to pay a USD 213 fine, while Toth served 40 days of community service and had to attend alcohol education classes..