Reese Witherspoon is accompanied by her frenchie during a walk

Reese Witherspoon not only pays attention to the recordings of the show she is currently participating in, she also takes good care of her frenchie.

Besides being involved in different projects at the same time, one of them “The morning show”, The television show in which he shares credits with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon makes time in the day to spoil her French bulldog.

The dog was named Minnie Pearl and has been with her since November last year, almost a month after her former bulldog, Pepper, passed away.

Since then, they have become inseparable and have even led her to some of her calls. Reese has also enjoyed every special date on the calendar with Minnie Pearl, whom she disguises accordingly.

However, this is not the only member of his family who barks, Reese also has a pair of Labradors: Hank and Major.

Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm

As if that were not enough, the actress and producer also keeps an eye on her children Ava and Deacon, of whom she shares custody with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe; as well as from Tennessee, her 8-year-old son, the fruit of her marriage to Jim Toth.

Still, Reese knows that a fundamental part of parenting is setting boundaries, so she doesn’t allow the cuteness of her dogs or children to win her heart into misbehaving.

During his outing with Minnie, Reese wore a Lou & Gray sports ensemble with stars, both from Loft; Puma sneakers and an Apple Watch in pink.

Reese Witherspoon follows this fashion rule that she never abandons