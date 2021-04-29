Reese Witherspoon burst into tears when she saw her cover of Time magazine



Reese witherspoon.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Reese witherspoon has been included in the list that Time magazine has drawn up to present the 100 most innovative, influential and successful businesswomen of the moment: all thanks to its production company ‘Hello Sunshine’, which began as a kind of book club many years ago years to end up becoming one of the most effective content creation machines in the entertainment industry.

As if that weren’t enough, the post has chosen to take her on the cover and thus highlight her good work in the film and television production sector, a circumstance that has her very excited and that, in her own words, made her cry with joy when she saw her face stamped in one of the most renowned and prestigious names in the United States.

“I burst into tears as soon as I saw it. If someone had told me, when I was in third grade and started my first hair clip business, that I was going to end up on the cover of Time magazine, I wouldn’t have believed it. I am very proud of ‘Hello Sunshine’. When my career gave me the opportunity to broaden women’s voices and make other people feel fulfilled, the world opened up to me in an incredible way ”, declared the celebrity, whose company is responsible, among other productions, for the acclaimed HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’.