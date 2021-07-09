Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair’s ‘Legally Blonde’ Characters Dated in Original Ending

Picture this: You’re watching Legally Blonde for the billionth time, and instead of the movie ending with Elle Woods winning the court case, blowing off Warner’s advances, becoming good friends with Vivian and entering a steady relationship with Emmet …. Elle and Vivian are the ones that actually fall in love. Welp, turns out there’s a high possibility this could have happened — rumor has it this alternate ending made it into the original script!

In an interview for The New York Times, Jessica Cauffiel — who played Elle’s sorority sister and bestie Margot in the movie — told the outlet that the script’s original ending had Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair’s characters, Elle and Vivian, together “in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. ” Truly an unexpected twist!

Jessica added, “the insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically.” According to the Times, Alanna Ubach (that’ll be Elle’s sorority sister / bestie Serena) recalls the scene being in the script too, but apparently the actual screenwriters of Legally Blonde told the outlet that no such ending was never in any script of theirs . Not sure what the true story here is, but it’s an entertaining one nonetheless.

Believe it or not, there was another alternate ending for Legally Blonde that we didn’t see either. Co-writer Karen McCullah told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that the movie “originally ended at the courthouse right after the trial … everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett came up and gave her a big kiss. Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blond, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets. “

From the sound of it, Elle and Vivian ended up the best of friends (or lovers) after the first movie takes place, and TBH, I’m living for that character development!

