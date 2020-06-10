‘Get Your Ectasy’ is already available on all major digital platforms, such as Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes and Apple music, as well as on the band’s online portal, where its download is completely free.

The ways of music are inscrutable when talent takes the baton over the predictable. Because spontaneity in creation is always more effective than millimeter planning, because creative freedom is the fascinating expression of this rocker’s indomitable spirit.

His name is Elijah Andrada, and left behind his native Argentina to settle in Girona, where he gave birth in 2016 to a new project in which to capture all his musical concerns without a boss or owner.

Reeper was born to break patterns, to climb to the pinnacle of a scene as labyrinthine as it is eager for freshness. And freshness is precisely one of the banners of a debut album that, under the name of ‘Get Your Ecstasy’He will enrapture with his superb compositions anyone who gives himself the opportunity to discover it and delight in its melodies loaded with effectiveness and its rhythmic gears full of punch.

There were several comings and goings of musicians until, at last, the right key was pressed when the prestigious multi-instrumentalist and producer got involved David Palau in an adventure that, commanded by the compositional creativity of Elías and his inseparable guitar, always played with skill and lucidity, complete the vocalist Dagarod and the session drummer Joan Barbé.

Reeper is pure passion, sometimes channeled into an adrenaline rush with a scent of classic heavy rock, as in Egypt, and other times wrapped in a cloak of finesse and class in the key of melodic hard rock, as in the irresistible and wonderful “Under My Skin”. Both were outposts of the debut album, and in a few weeks they dynamited all the slats reaching more than 100,000 views as a whole, a milestone for an incipient project.

The unpredictability associated with inspiration has historically been a master key to open the door of notoriety and innovation. None of the great classics that we all have in mind followed a pre-established script, but they wrote their own, letting themselves be carried away by muses that, in many cases, lacked a pattern. Elías really wanted to practice a sound closer to modern grunge and alternative rock on the other side of the pond, looking in the mirror of bands like Nickelback, but so inscrutable are the paths of the chosen ones that hard rock with claw almost took over their debut album, also encouraged by the musicians involved. Towards that originally conceived direction a second album is heading whose songs are already in the oven.

So, Shelter in the Night it could evoke without disheveled an electrical and rampant angelina night in full eighties, and Don’t Look Away flirts with classic-style heavy metal that would spin Rob Halford around, all while giving up consistent, robust, and current production that sharpens the overwhelming and rocky “Disappear”.

Since hard rock has to excite as much as fun, Saturday Night transports the listener to his favorite heavy rock joint even if it sounded on a Monday at three in the afternoon, while heavy metal permeated by a hammond organ in “Wicked Soul” will test your cervicals. And it is difficult not to surrender to a band that takes the cocktail between the traditional and the contemporary to its own territory, paying tribute to authenticity while seeking and finding its own reason for being.

So the halo of Guns N ‘Roses plan on “Final Destination”, embodying an electric excitement that also winks at the alternative metal of bands like Shinedown or Alter Bridge. And since boredom is not an option in Reeper’s cover letter, the accelerated and forceful heavy metal of “No Mercy In Me” he catches us again on foot changed. Everything is surprise and unpredictability, protected, yes, under the umbrella of a coherence difficult to achieve when eclecticism challenges preconceived margins.

“I Lost my Time”Is the title of the slender ballad that the padlock locks to the disc, contravening with magnetism and rhythmic intensity the sensation that anyone will have when the album stops. The opposite of having wasted time, the opposite of having listened to a record in the pile, one more pixel in a flat image. What merit does it stand out in the battle for differentiation with the first shot.

Time will tell if justice removes the blindfold by Reeper and places the band in its rightful place, but the nuclear thing is done: kick-start a promising career with an album that will not leave anyone indifferent. ¡Dare you too and take your own musical ecstasy!