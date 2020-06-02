Despite being confined, although little by little we are poking our heads out of our caves at last, the ideas are still alive, and projects that started long ago, see the light in this fateful year 2020 that will be remembered by all of us.

And now comes the work of guitarist Elías Andrada, an Argentine by birth who has had his current residence in Catalonia for 15 years, and whose project, Reeper, has finally come to light since its inception in 2016, and which presents us her debut album “Get Your Ecstasy”.

In this album, apart from the obvious participation of Elías Andrada as guitarist, we find in the voices Dagarod García, singer also from the Hard Rock group Melódico Güru, along with his colleagues David Palau, participating with the guitar, and Joan Bardé in the drums, while the bass parts have been recorded by David Palau himself, as well as the piano or the synthesizer.

“Get Your Ecstasy” has been recorded in the Divertimento Studio by David Palau himself, being also in charge of its production and mixing, while the graphic part is the responsibility of De-Mentes.Com.Ar, and the photographs that illustrate the Eddy Kelele script.

The album is made up of ten songs ranging from the most melodic Hard Rock to a metal very close to Thrash. It starts with the “Egypt” cut, which thanks to its Arabic harmonies, transports us to the distant desert sands of that ancient region with a powerful theme within Hard Rock. “Shelter In The Night” changes us to a more modern rhythm, from the 90s, with a rich set of voices and catchy choruses that induces us to dance all night.

“Don´t Look Away” is a fast and intense cut with a powerful and almost thrashero beginning that evolves to classic hard rock but maintaining the aggressiveness of the beginning in its torn and dirty guitars. “Disappear” maintains the forcefulness in the guitars and drums, but with a metal essence in the melody of the voice, which combines wonderfully playing between the sweetness and aggressiveness in the choruses of the song.

“Under My Skin” is one of the ballads that the album includes, full of soft melodies with a magnificent guitar solo at its beginning, showing us the most intimate part of the group. The spell is broken with “Saturday Night”, a song whose title says it all, and which takes us to parties these days where our stores remain closed and that will work very well in the future live shows of the band.

“Wicked Soul” is another cane cut with a strong presence of drums and guitars, where we can enjoy the voice of Dagarod moving in a different register than Hard Rock, and some very seventies keyboards. “Final Destination” brings us rhythms closer to thrash, with aggressive guitars, which can bring to mind a song by Canadians Annihilator, which is what happens with “No Mercy In Me”. Two fast and very intense songs that leave a great taste in my mouth.

And the album closes with the second ballad, “I Lost My Time”, which is a tasty guide that ends this complete work of the band, with a variety of styles to better reach a greater number of followers, and that it can be made a little short for its little more than half an hour.

Now we have to wait for the music scene to start in order to have the opportunity to enjoy the songs live, which is where we can best enjoy this art that gives us our ears every day.

Reeper – Get Your Ecstasy

2020-06-02

8.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0