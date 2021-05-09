Reels, self-deleting photos … WhatsApp news for this year

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application. The program is constantly being renewed and they are planned new features that will be implemented throughout this year.

As The Sun collects, one of them is that WhatsApp may be join the fashion of reels, short videos that, for example, Instagram ‘copied’ from younger platforms like TikTok.

Other rumors suggest that WhatsApp could dedicate an entire section to Instagram Reels, given that both companies belong to the giant Facebook.

Additionally, WhatsApp is rumored to be in the process of testing a self-destructing photos and videos feature, similar to those of its rival Snapchat. The feature was tested in the new beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp expert account WABetaInfo tweeted: “WhatsApp is working to introduce self-destructive means with an official description, available in a future update! “.

Another novelty is the implementation of a requirement that comes from afar: the possibility of use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time.

Some users of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android have detected a function of ‘sync with another device’ and it is believed that the platform could finally be up and running on the long-awaited multi-device support.