Reef Finance to Launch Reef Chain for Next-Gen DeFi Applications

Decentralized finance protocol Reef has announced that it will be launched on the mainnet as a prelude to introducing a new blockchain for the next generation of DeFi applications.

The news was published on April 22 in an article, outlining plans to launch the industry’s first blockchain built to support the growing DeFi sector.

Reef Chain, based on the Polkadot Substrate framework, se will launch in May and will offer improved scalability and compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The creators explain:

“Built with cutting edge technology and features, the Reef Chain Mainnet will host and enable the DeFi DApps of tomorrow and provide a seamless migration to today’s DApps.”

Exporting from Ethereum

The Reef Chain system will allow developers to transfer their applications from Ethereum without the need to alter the codebase. The first test network, called Maldives, is being tested and the team is confident that the full mainnet rollout will take place in May.

The Polkadot-based protocol will allow dApps to add liquidity from multiple sources to Reef’s operating system. It supports Solidity and EVM and will encourage the migration of Ethereum to the Substrate-based system.

Blockchain

DeFi’s all-in-one suite aims to add returns and liquidity from multiple decentralized exchanges and automated market makers, thus simplifying the process for your users.

It also offers an AI-powered intelligent performance engine, which will work on various networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon (formerly known as Matic).

Reef Finance was launched in 2019 and in September 2020 it was launched on Polkadot. Also, Binance Launchpool promoted it in December of the same year.

In mid-March 2021, there was a major problem with Reef involving Alameda Research due to a token sale deal gone wrong.

REEF token price outlook

When the article was written, the REEF tokens were tracking the movement of the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The asset had fallen 2.4% and was trading at $ 0.031, according to CoinGecko.

On March 15, the token reached an all-time high of $ 0.057. Since then, it has fallen by 45%. It has been largely in range since mid-February, but has gained 140% so far this year.

There are 12.6 billion tokens in circulation out of a maximum supply of nearly 16 billion, giving REEF a market capitalization of $ 400 million.

