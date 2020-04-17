As Deadline reports, Emmy-winning filmmaker Reed Morano (‘The Tale of the Maid’) is in negotiations with STXfilms to direct the future biopic film of drama and crime,‘The Godmother’Based on the life of the notorious Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, Jennifer Lpez (‘Boss by accident’) will play the main character and will also be a producer alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, with the executive production of Terence Winter, Alex Pettyfer. , Alex Brown and Rick Yorn.

Based on real events, the film will narrate the rise and fall of Griselda Blanco (also known as “La viuda negra” or “La madrina de la cocana”), who went from her impoverished childhood in Colombia to becoming one of the drug traffickers more important in the world, with a fortune that exceeded 2,000 million dollars. This Colombian criminal was a leader of the Medellin Cartel and a pioneer of organized crime in Miami in the 1970s and 1980s.

Oscar winner William Monahan (‘The Departed’) will rewrite a first sketch of the script written by Regina Corrado (‘Deadwood: The Movie’) and Terence Winter (‘The Wolf of Wall Street’), with Kate Vorhoff supervising the production on behalf of STX.Monahan andMorano are also collaborating on another future project for Spycraft Entertainment titled’Sabaya, ‘a thriller starring UCM star Zoe Saldana.

It will be the third project of STXfilms and Lpez, as they have previously collaborated in the successful romantic comedy “Boss by accident” and movies directed by Lorene Scafaria, “Scammers of Wall Street”, where the actress shares the bill with Julia Stiles, Lili Reinharty Constance Wu.

On the other hand, and if the agreement ends up being carried out, it will be the fourth feature film as director for Morano after ‘Inside pain’ (2015), ‘Are we alone?’ (2017) and the action-drama movie starring Blake Lively, ‘The Rhythm of Revenge’ (2020).