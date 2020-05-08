American philosopher Michael J. Sandel stood out for his “Justice” course at Harvard University in the United States, where he discusses ethics and democracy, and for his lectures around the world on the limits of moral discussions. When participating in a panel at the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT this Friday, 8, the philosopher said that the discussion about privileging economics or health during the pandemic of the new coronavirus is a “false dilemma”, since public policies must be guided for the search for the “common good”. According to him, proposing the end of measures of social isolation now would be an “immoral calculation”, that is, sacrificing some lives in order to have commerce working.

“It is a mistake to see a competition between the economy and health measures,” said Sandel, amending a reference to the situation currently experienced by the United States, where governors in some states are sponsoring the resumption of economic activities while the number of cases in the country exceeds the household of 1.3 million and the death toll reaches 77.4 thousand. “They are doing this even though they know it is not safe,” said the philosopher. “We have to make judgments about how to promote the common good, which includes health and economics, without saying that we are going to sacrifice 10,000 or 100,000 lives in exchange for having bowling alleys or tattoo parlors open again right now.”

American philosopher Michael J. Sandel during live broadcast of Brazil Conference

Photo: Playback / Youtube / Estadão

In response to journalist Pedro Bial, who conducted the live, Sandel said that in an emergency, as the world lives today, ethical discussions are “in front of our eyes”. Often, in his view, people avoid ethical debates in public, although they are important to the health of democracy, especially during the pandemic. “I think it is an immoral calculation that we are going to sacrifice some lives so that people can take cruises again,” said Sandel, returning to the issue of social isolation.

Another question raised by the American philosopher during this Friday’s debate at the Brazil Conference: is it fair to outsource the risk of taking the covid-19, leaving the poorest people working so that the richest stay at home? The question addresses the importance that jobs such as food delivery have gained during the crisis.

“The sacrifices are disproportionate for people in jobs that do not pay much, who are not as respected as they should be, as drivers, delivery men, health workers,” said Sandel. “Some people are risking their lives every day, whether in hospitals, delivering food or working in markets. Others of us have the luxury of continuing to work from home. These people are much more important socially and should be rewarded,” he said.

Bonus wages and government aid were some of the solutions aimed at Sandel to try to resolve this impasse and give more value to the work of some people. “Price is what the market defines. But real value is something that we have to rationalize together.” To exemplify his point about how ethical issues should influence the market, Sandel recalled a news story he read in a United States newspaper: before the number of patients broke out in the country, a man bought the entire stock of gel alcohol in his state and started selling it for twice the price.

This generated criticism from society, since alcohol gel became an essential item and it was no longer possible to find it elsewhere. “He was criticized a lot and in the end agreed to donate (the merchandise) to a medical center. It is an illustration of how strong the marketing momentum is. Even in times of crisis, there is a temptation to take advantage. And this is an ethical issue . “

Sandel’s lecture is available on Estadão’s Youtube channel in English. In the coming days, a version of the lecture with Portuguese subtitles will be made available.

