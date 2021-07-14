reduce commissions to attract game developers

Google wants to make Google Stadia a more attractive platform for game developers. Despite the fact that the first stages of the service were complicated, after having closed its own video game studio and having suffered a certain flight of executives, Google continues to bet on gaming in the cloud and the plan to promote it goes through improve earning from studies.

During a developer event, Google announced a series of measures aimed at increasing interest in its platform: less commissions (for a time and with a certain limit), share a part of the subscription that users pay to access Stadia Pro and a kind of affiliate program.

Google Stadia wants to be more interesting for developers

The first measure that Google has announced is that as of October 1, 2021, all games that are released on Google Stadia will have bonus commissions. The developer will keep 85% of the price, while Google will keep 15%.

In this way, Google Stadia is equal (although slightly below) the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store, which is 12% left and they give developers 86% of the revenue. However, the Google Stadia promotion will only apply to first three million dollars in sales (including games, micropayments, presales and additional content) and only until the end of 2023.

On the other hand, all those games that join the Stadia Pro program (the two or three games that Google gives away each month to subscribers) will receive 70% of the subscription of the users. To make the distribution, Google will be based on the engagement that the games have with their users, so it is expected that those games that are played the most will receive a greater bonus.

The third measure is a kind of affiliate program for Stadia Pro. Developers or publishers they will receive ten dollars for each user who accesses the service through their Click to Play link and become subscribers after the trial month. This program will start in 2022.

Click to Play links are direct links to the game on Google Stadia. If a user clicks it, the game is launched directly. The idea is simple: encourage developers and studios advertise the game with a direct link to get players straight to Google Stadia. If the conversion is achieved, the studio will receive those ten dollars.

It remains to be seen how these new measures affect the service and whether they are enough to attract developers. Electronic Arts has been one of the last companies to launch its games on Stadia and Google promised that over a hundred games would arrive on the platform by 2021. Not only that, but in November 2020 they assured that there were more than 400 games in development for Stadia.

